MONTEA

(MONT)
Montea : raises  235 million through the issuance of Green Bonds via the US Private Placement Market

04/14/2021 | 05:11am BST
Strengthening the financial position

Montea secures its financial needs until mid-2022 with this transaction - a comfortable position in these uncertain times. The bonds represent a nominal amount of €235 million, divided into a tranche of €50 million with funding date 27 April 2021 and maturing on 27 April 2031 (10-year term), a tranche of €30 million with funding date 23 June 2021 and maturing on 23 June 2031 (10-year term), a tranche of €85 million with funding date 4 January 2022 and maturing on 4 January 2034 (12-year term), and a tranche of €70 million with funding date 23 June 2021 and maturing on 23 June 2036 (15-year term).

The bonds were placed through a US private placement with six internationally renowned large investors. Montea has optimized its financing strategy considerably through this transaction.

This US Private Placement was launched in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. The issue was extremely well received; the target amount was multiple times oversubscribed. This reflects the market's confidence in Montea's solid credit profile.

'Montea has strengthened its financing structure with this diversification and these unique maturities. The average term of Montea's debts has been extended considerably at an average coupon well below the current cost of debt. We are grateful for this successful transaction, despite the current COVID-19 crisis, as it puts Montea in a very strong investment position.' Els Vervaecke, Chief Financial Officer, Montea

Sustainability: a mission

Montea is aware of the social impact of its activities and is constantly seeking to strike the right balance between all relevant stakeholders. The proceeds from these bonds will be used exclusively to (re)finance qualifying sustainable assets such as certified buildings, renewable energy, energy-efficient programmes, etc., in accordance with the sustainability criteria set out in the Green Finance Framework.

Montea's Green Finance Framework and the positive Second Party Opinion can be consulted in the investor relations page of the corporate website https://montea.com/investor-relations/

'Our main objective is to continue to use our expertise in logistics real estate to invest in sustainable, long-term real estate projects that create added value for our clients, shareholders, society and other stakeholders.' Jo De Wolf, Chief Executive Officer, Montea

ING Financial Markets LLC and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. acted as arrangers and advisors for structuring this green bond issuance.

Disclaimer

Montea COMM.VA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 70,6 M 84,4 M 61,3 M
Net income 2020 117 M 140 M 102 M
Net Debt 2020 519 M 621 M 451 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 1 466 M 1 749 M 1 273 M
EV / Sales 2020 28,1x
EV / Sales 2021 26,9x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 80,8%
