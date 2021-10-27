Montea obtains extra star in GRESB benchmark

Montea attained a score of 69/100 in its second participation in the GRESB: a significant improvement of 37 points over last year. This means that the green star rating has risen to two stars - a great reward for the efforts made by our customers, employees and other stakeholders of Montea.
