  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Montea
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONT   BE0003853703

MONTEA

(MONT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 10/26 11:35:19 am
131.6 EUR   +1.86%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montea obtains extra star in GRESB benchmark

10/27/2021 | 12:28am EDT
Montea attained a score of 69/100 in its second participation in the GRESB: a significant improvement of 37 points over last year. This means that the green star rating has risen to two stars - a great reward for the efforts made by our customers, employees and other stakeholders of Montea.

Disclaimer

Montea COMM.VA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 04:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONTEA
12:28aMontea obtains extra star in GRESB benchmark
PU
08/27MONTEA : bolsters commercial clout in the Netherlands
PU
08/26MONTEA : gets foothold on German soil
PU
06/25MONTEA : Code of conduct
PU
06/24MONTEA : Environmental Policy
PU
06/10MONTEA : Enactment of the implementation of the optional dividend
PU
06/09MONTEA : 52% of the shareholders support Montea's growth by opting for shares
PU
06/03MONTEA : 29 million in new sustainable investments in the Netherlands
PU
06/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Bodycote, Chevron, Dow Inc, Ferguson...
05/26MONTEA : welcomes Barbara De Saedeleer and Koen Van Gerven as new directors
PU
Analyst Recommendations on MONTEA
Financials
Sales 2021 79,4 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net income 2021 203 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2021 715 M 830 M 830 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 2 134 M 2 474 M 2 476 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,9x
EV / Sales 2022 33,3x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart MONTEA
Duration : Period :
Montea Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 131,60 €
Average target price 123,50 €
Spread / Average Target -6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jo de Wolf Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Els Vervaecke Chief Financial Officer
Dirk de Pauw Chairman
Jimmy Gysels Chief Compliance Officer
Ciska Servais Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTEA41.35%2 433
CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD-6.61%1 884
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.53%1 537
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.71%1 246
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED0.85%1 052
STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)63.93%825