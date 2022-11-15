Montea : Articles of association

VAT BE 0417.186.211 RLE Ghent, Dendermonde division
List of the publication dates, drawn up in accordance with article 2:8, §1 of the
Companies and Associations Code.
DEED OF INCORPORATION:
The Company was established by deed executed before MrEric Loncin, notary at Puurs, on 26th February 1977, published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 16th March, under number 836-1.
AMENDING ACTS:
minutes drawn up by notaryFrançois De Clippel, in Dendermonde, on 1st October 2006, regarding a.o. the amendment of the object, the conversion of the company into a limited partnership with share capital and containing a.o. conditional mergers with various companies and capital increases by contributions in kind, published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette of 24th October 2006 under numbers 20061024/0162795-0162796-0162797-0162798-0162799-0162800-0162801-
0162802-0162803, which deeds were confirmed by deed on the following 6th December, under number 20061206-0182828.
minutes drawn by notaryFrançois De Clippel, in Dendermonde, on 19th December 2007, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on 18th January 2008, under number 08011153.
minutes drawn up by notaryVincent Vroninks, associated notary in Elsene, on 25th March 2008, regarding to the capital increase due to the partial demerger of the company "Unilever Belgium", an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 9th April, under number 08052478.
minutes drawn up by notaryNicolas Moyersoen, notary in Aalst, deputising for his colleague notary Vincent Vroninks, notary in Elsene, prevented territorially from acting, on the 17th November 2008, containing amendments to the articles of association, of which an extract was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 11th December, under number 08191881.
minutes drawn up by notaryNicolas Moyersoen, notary public in Aalst, deputising for his colleague notary Vincent Vroninks, notary public in Elsene, prevented territorially from achting, on 31st December 2009, containing amendments to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 27th January, under number 10014627.
minutes drawn up by notaryVincent Vroninks, aforementioned on 2nd July 2010, regarding capital increase and amendment of article 6 of the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 15th July, under number 10105283.
minutes drawn up by notaryNicolas Moyersoen, aforementioned, deputising for his colleague notary, Vincent Vroninks, associated notary in Elsene, prevented territorially from acting, on 17th May 2011, regarding amendments to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes of the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 22nd June, under number 11092467.
minutes drawn up by notaryVincent Vroninks, associated notary in Elsene, on 20th December 2012, regarding amendments to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes of the Belgian Official Gazette on 24th January 2013, under number 13014427.
minutes drawn up by notaryVincent Vroninks, associated notary in Elsene, on 20th June 2013, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital by way of a contribution in kind in the context of an optional dividend - amendment to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 3rd July, under number 0101481.
minutes drawn up by notaryVincent Vroninks, associated notary in Elsene, on 19th December 2013, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital by way of a contribution in kind - amendment to the articles of association on the following 6th January in the Annexes of the Belgian Official Gazette, under number 14006289.
minutes drawn up by notaryVincent Vroninks, associated notary in Elsene, on 24th of June 2014, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital - amendment to the articles of association on the following 31st July in the Annexes of the Belgian Official Gazette, under number 14147364.
minutes drawn up by notaryStijn Raes, associated notary in Ghent, deputising for his colleague notary, aforementioned, prevented territorially from acting, on 30th September 2014, regarding among other things, authorisation within the framework of authorised capital - amendment to the articles of association - change of purpose, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette o the following 21st October, under number 2014.10.21-0192550.
minutes drawn up by the notaryVincent Vroninks, associate notary in Elsene, on 3rd June 2015, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital - amendment to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 10th August, under number 15115281.
deed executed byVincent Vroninks, aforementioned, on 12th June 2015, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital - amendment to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 10th August, under number 15115282.
minutes drawn up by the notaryVincent Vroninks, aforementioned, on 23rd March 2016, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital - amendment to the articles of association - correction, an extract of which was
published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on 18th April 2016, under number 16053565.
deed executed byVincent Vroninks, associate notary in Elsene, on 10th June 2016, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital by way of a contribution in kind in the context of an optional dividend - amendment to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 12th July, under number 16096730.
minutes drawn up by the notaryStijn Raes, associate notary in Ghent, deputising for his colleague, notary Vincent Vroninks, aforementioned, prevented territorially from acting, on 23rd June 2016, regarding the reappointment of the statutory business manager - amendment to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 18th July, under number 16100125.
minutes executed byVincent Vroninks, associate notary in Elsene, on 26th September 2017, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital - amendment to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 13th October, under number 17145129.
deed executed byVincent Vroninks, associate notary in Elsene, on 5th April 2018, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital - amendment to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 20th April, under number 18311993.
minutes drawn up by MrStijn Raes, notary in Ghent, deputising for his colleague, Mr Vincent VRONINKS, associate notary in Elsene, on 15th May 2018, regarding the authorisation of the authorised capital - authorisation for the purchase of own shares - amendments to the articles of association - change of purpose, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 5th June, under number 18087128.
deed executed by the notaryVincent Vroninks, associate notary in Elsene, on 7th June 2018, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital by way of a contribution in kind in the context of an optional dividend - amendment to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 22nd June, under number 18318458.
deed executed by MrStijn Raes, notary in Ghent, deputising for his colleague, Mr Vincent VRONINKS, associate notary in Elsene, prevented territorially from acting, on 21st September 2018, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital - amendment to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 27th September, under number 18329617.
deed executed by MrBenoit Ricker, associate notary in Elsene, on 5th March 2019, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital - amendment to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 25th March, under number 19311964.
minutes drawn up by MrStijn Raes, notary in Ghent, deputising for his colleague, Mr Vincent Vroninks, associate notary in Elsene, prevented territorially from acting, on 21st May 2019, regarding the merger by acquisition of "Bornem Vastgoed" NV - capital increase, amendment to the articles of association.
deed executed by MrVincent Vroninks, associate notary in Elsene, on 12th June 2019, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital by way of a contribution in kind in the context of an optional dividend, published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 25th June, under number 19322797.
rectifying deed executed by MrVincent Vroninks, aforementioned, on 23rd December 2019, regarding the rectification of the deed of 12th June 2019 and consequently amendment of article 7 the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 6th February, under number 20020964.
deed executed by MrVincent Vroninks, associate notary in Elsene, on 11th June 2020, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital by way of a contribution in kind in the context of an optional dividend - amendment to the articles of association, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 30th July, under number 0087625.
minutes drawn up by MrStijn Raes, notary in Ghent, deputising for his colleague, Mr Vincent Vroninks, associate notary in Elsene, prevented territorially from acting, on 9th November 2020, converting the company into a public limited company, adopting articles of association amended in accordance with the Companies and Associations Code - confirmation of appointment of the sole statutory manager - change of purpose - authorisation regarding authorised capital - authorisation for the purchase of own shares, published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 17th November, under number 0355124.
minutes drawn up by MrStijn Raes, notary in Ghent, deputising for his colleague, Mr Vincent Vroninks, associate notary in Elsene, prevented territorially from acting, on 18th May 2021, authorisation regarding authorised capital - authorisation for the purchase and disposal of own shares.
deed drawn up by MsValérie Weyts, associate notary in Elsene, on 10th June 2021, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital by way of a contribution in kind in the context of an optional dividend - amendment to the articles of association - delegation of powers.
deed drawn up by MrBernard Sacré, associate notary in Elsene, on 9th June 2022, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital by way of a contribution in kind in the context of an optional dividend - amendment to the articles of association - delegation of powers.
deed drawn up by MrBernard Sacré, associate notary in Elsene, on 14th November 2022, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital by way of a contribution in kind- amendment to the articles of association
This list has been closed following the drafting of a coordinated text of the articles of association following the deed of confirmation drawn up by the notary Bernard Sacré, aforementioned, on 14th November 2022.
