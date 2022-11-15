Montea : Articles of association 11/15/2022 | 09:52am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields "MONTEA" Public limited liability company Public regulated real estate company under Belgian law Registered office: B-9320 Erembodegem, Industrielaan, 27 VAT BE 0417.186.211 RLE Ghent, Dendermonde division List of the publication dates, drawn up in accordance with article 2:8, §1 of the Companies and Associations Code. DEED OF INCORPORATION: The Company was established by deed executed before Mr Eric Loncin , notary at Puurs, on 26 th February 1977, published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 16th March, under number 836-1. AMENDING ACTS: minutes drawn up by notary François De Clippel , in Dendermonde, on 1 st October 2006, regarding a.o. the amendment of the object, the conversion of the company into a limited partnership with share capital and containing a.o. conditional mergers with various companies and capital increases by contributions in kind, published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette of 24th October 2006 under numbers 20061024/0162795-0162796-0162797-0162798-0162799-0162800-0162801-

0162802-0162803, which deeds were confirmed by deed on the following 6 th December, under number 20061206-0182828.

, in Dendermonde, on 19 December 2007, an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on 18 January 2008, under number 08011153. minutes drawn up by notary Vincent Vroninks , associated notary in Elsene, on 25 th March 2008, regarding to the capital increase due to the partial demerger of the company "Unilever Belgium", an extract of which was published in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette on the following 9 th April, under number 08052478.

deed drawn up by Mr Bernard Sacré , associate notary in Elsene, on 9 June 2022, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital by way of a contribution in kind in the context of an optional dividend - amendment to the articles of association - delegation of powers.

deed drawn up by Mr Bernard Sacré , associate notary in Elsene, on 14 th November 2022, regarding the capital increase within the framework of the authorised capital by way of a contribution in kind- amendment to the articles of association 4 This list has been closed following the drafting of a coordinated text of the articles of association following the deed of confirmation drawn up by the notary Bernard Sacré, aforementioned, on 14th November 2022.

