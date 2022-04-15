Montea Comm VA : Annual Report 2021

Montea NV is a public regulated real estate company (RREC) under Belgian law (SIR - SIIC), specialising in the development and the management of logistics property in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Germany (Montea or the Company).

The company is a leading player in this market. Montea literally provides its clients with the space to grow, through flexible and innovative property solutions.

On 31 December 2021 the property portfolio represented a surface of 1,545,165 m² across 79 sites. Montea NV has been listed on Euronext Brussels (MONT) and Paris (MONTP) since late 2006.

Montea shares are aimed at Belgian and foreign individual and institutional investors looking for an indirect investment in logistics property and seeking to achieve a relatively high dividend yield while incurring a moderate risk.

The official version of this annual financial report has been prepared in the ESEF format and is as such available on the Montea website.

Ce rapport financier annuel est également disponible en Français.

Dit financieel jaarverslag is eveneens verkrijgbaar in het Nederlands.

The French and English versions of the annual financial report are translated from the Dutch annual financial report.

Investors may refer to the translated version within the framework of their contractual relationship with the issuer.

The annual financial report was translated under the responsibility of Montea and can be obtained at the registered office of the Company, and an online version is also available on www.montea.com. This report was drawn up in euros. The financial statements have been approved for publication by the board of directors of the Sole Director and will be submitted to the annual general meeting of shareholders on 17 May 2022.

The tallying of figures in the tables and annexes mentioned in this annual financial report may at times lead to rounding off differences.

Montea is a public regulated real estate company under the supervision of the FSMA (the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority).

Its annual financial report is a universal registration document within the meaning of Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1192 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading in a regulated market and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC.

Annual financial report and universal registration document 2021

Table of contents

1. Persons responsible, third party information, expert reports and competent authority approval ..... 13

1.1. Responsible persons ........................................................................................................................... 14

1.2. Declaration in accordance with Article 12 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 ..................... 14

1.3. Expert reports .................................................................................................................................... 14

1.3.1. Statutory auditor .......................................................................................................................... 14

1.3.2. Real estate experts ....................................................................................................................... 15

1.4. Declaration relating to information from third parties ...................................................................... 15

1.5. Statements on the future ................................................................................................................... 16

1.6. Information on previous years incorporated by reference ................................................................ 16

1.7. Universal registration document ....................................................................................................... 17

2. Statutory auditors ................................................................................................................................... 18

3. Risk factors .............................................................................................................................................. 20

3.1. Risk factors relating to Montea's financial situation .......................................................................... 21

3.1.1. Evolution of interest rates ............................................................................................................ 21

3.1.2. Liquidity ratio ................................................................................................................................ 21

3.2. Legal and regulatory risks ................................................................................................................... 22

3.2.1. Public domain and airport zones .................................................................................................. 22

3.2.2. Legislative and fiscal framework for public regulated real estate companies .............................. 22

3.2.3. Legislative and fiscal framework for the 'Fiscale Beleggingsinstelling' (FBI) ................................ 23

3.2.4. Legislative and fiscal framework for SIIC ...................................................................................... 24

3.3. Risks relating to the corporate structure of Montea ......................................................................... 24

3.3.1. Risks relating to the Sole Director ................................................................................................ 24

3.3.2. Risks relating to a possible change of control ............................................................................... 24

3.4. Risks relating to Montea's property portfolio .................................................................................... 25

3.4.1. Construction and development risk ............................................................................................. 25

3.4.2. Vacancy ......................................................................................................................................... 25

3.4.3. Climate risk ................................................................................................................................... 26

3.5. Market risks ........................................................................................................................................ 26

3.5.1. Concentration risk ........................................................................................................................ 26

3.5.2. Negative change in the fair value of buildings .............................................................................. 26

4. Information about Montea ..................................................................................................................... 28

4.1. Name .................................................................................................................................................. 29

4.2. Register of legal entities ..................................................................................................................... 29

4.3. Incorporation - legal form ................................................................................................................. 29

4.4. Registered office - website - e-mail address ...................................................................................... 29

4.5. Group ................................................................................................................................................. 30

4.5.1. General ......................................................................................................................................... 30

4.5.2. Group structure ............................................................................................................................ 30

4.5.3. Data of group companies .............................................................................................................. 32

4.6. Branches ............................................................................................................................................. 33

5. Key figures ............................................................................................................................................... 34

6. Overview of business activities .............................................................................................................. 38

6.1. Core activities ..................................................................................................................................... 39

6.2. Main markets ..................................................................................................................................... 40

6.3. Key events at portfolio level .............................................................................................................. 41

6.3.1. Historical financial information .................................................................................................... 41

6.3.2. Status Track'24 ............................................................................................................................. 41

6.3.3. Development potential - land bank ............................................................................................. 48

6.4. Important events and transactions in 2021 ....................................................................................... 49

6.4.1. Rental activity in 2021 .................................................................................................................. 49

6.4.2. Divestment activity ....................................................................................................................... 49

6.4.3. Proposal to pay out a gross dividend of €3.03 per share ............................................................. 50

6.4.4. Other events during the year 2021 ............................................................................................... 50

6.4.5. Important events after the balance sheet date ............................................................................ 51

6.5. Strategy and objectives ...................................................................................................................... 52

6.6. Investments ........................................................................................................................................ 53

6.6.1. Most important investments made in each financial year closed for the period covered by the

historical financial information ........................................................................................................................ 53

6.6.2. Essential Montea investments that are currently in execution or for which firm commitments

have already been made .................................................................................................................................. 53

6.6.3. Joint ventures and equity interests in the capital of other companies ........................................ 53

6.6.4. ESG report: out sustainability strategy ......................................................................................... 53

6.6.5. Green Finance Framework ............................................................................................................ 57

6.7. Real estate report .............................................................................................................................. 58

6.7.1. Belgium ......................................................................................................................................... 58

6.7.2. The Netherlands ........................................................................................................................... 64

6.7.3. France ........................................................................................................................................... 66

6.7.4. Germany ....................................................................................................................................... 69

6.7.5. Conclusions of the real estate experts .......................................................................................... 75

7. Operating results and financial situation ............................................................................................... 79

7.1. Financial situation .............................................................................................................................. 80

7.1.1. Historical figures ........................................................................................................................... 80

7.1.2. Summary of the financial results .................................................................................................. 81

7.1.3. Conclusions for financial year 2021 .............................................................................................. 88

7.1.4. Appropriation of profits ................................................................................................................ 88

7.2. Operating results ................................................................................................................................ 89

8. Capital resources ..................................................................................................................................... 90

8.1. General financing policy ..................................................................................................................... 91

8.2. Cash flows .......................................................................................................................................... 93

8.3. Financing structure ............................................................................................................................ 94

8.3.1. Capitalization on 31 December 2021 ............................................................................................ 94

8.3.2. Debt as at 31 december 2021 ....................................................................................................... 95

8.4. Further strengthening of the financial structure in 2021 ................................................................... 97

8.5. Financing of the investments ............................................................................................................. 98

9. Regulations .............................................................................................................................................. 99

9.1. The regulated real estate investment company in Belgium ............................................................ 100

9.2. "Société d'investissements immobiliers Cotée" (SIIC) in France ..................................................... 101

9.3. Fiscale beleggingsinstelling (FBI) in the Netherlands ....................................................................... 101

10. Trends .................................................................................................................................................... 103

11. Profit forecasts or estimates ................................................................................................................. 105

11.1. Outlook 2022 .................................................................................................................................... 106

11.2. Track'24 ............................................................................................................................................ 107

11.3. Assumptions about prospects for EPRA results ............................................................................... 108

11.4. Assumptions ..................................................................................................................................... 108

11.5. Assumptions regarding factors that Montea can influence directly ................................................ 108

11.6. Assumptions regarding factors beyond Montea's direct control .................................................... 110

11.7. Forecast of EPRA earnings ................................................................................................................ 111

11.8. Forecast of the consolidated balance sheet .................................................................................... 111

11.9. Dividend forecast ............................................................................................................................. 112

11.10. Statement ......................................................................................................................................... 112

11.11.

Auditor's report on the outlook for 2022 ........................................................................................ 113

12. Corporate governance statement ........................................................................................................ 115

12.1. 12.1.1.

Corporate governance statement .................................................................................................... 116

Corporate Governance Code 2020 and Corporate Governance Charter .................................... 116

12.2. Description of the internal control and risk management systems ................................................. 117

12.2.1. General ....................................................................................................................................... 117

12.2.2. Audit environment ...................................................................................................................... 118

12.2.3. Risk analysis and audit activities ................................................................................................. 118

12.2.4. Financial information and communication ................................................................................. 119

12.2.5. Monitoring and evaluation of internal audit .............................................................................. 119

12.3. Administrative, executive and supervisory bodies and management ............................................. 119

12.3.1. General ....................................................................................................................................... 119

12.3.2. Board of directors ....................................................................................................................... 120

12.3.3. Committees of the board of directors ........................................................................................ 129

12.3.4. Executive management and day-to-day management ............................................................... 136

12.3.5. Diversity policy ............................................................................................................................ 137

12.3.6. Other functions involved ............................................................................................................ 138

12.4. Conflict of interests .......................................................................................................................... 140

12.4.1. Code of Companies and Associations ......................................................................................... 140

12.4.2. RREC Act ...................................................................................................................................... 142

12.5. Family ties between shareholders, directors and effective leaders ................................................ 143

12.6. Statement of the board of directors of the Sole Director ................................................................ 144

13. Remuneration Report ........................................................................................................................... 145

13.1. Remuneration of the Sole Directors in financial year 2021 ............................................................. 146

13.2. Remuneration of the members of the board of directors, members of the investment committees

and the executive management in financial year 2021 ................................................................................. 147

13.2.1. Total remuneration in financial year 2021 ................................................................................. 147

13.2.2. Application of the performance criteria in financial year 2021 .................................................. 149

13.2.3. Share-based remuneration in financial year 2021 ...................................................................... 149

13.2.4. Evolution of remuneration and benefits .................................................................................... 150

13.2.5. Severance payments in financial year 2021 ............................................................................... 151

13.2.6. Claw-back rights applied in financial year 2021 ......................................................................... 151

13.2.7. Deviations from the remuneration policy in financial year 2021 ............................................... 151

14. Employees ............................................................................................................................................. 152

15. Montea on the stock exchange ............................................................................................................ 155

15.1. Performance of the Montea share ................................................................................................... 156

15.2. Principal shareholders ...................................................................................................................... 157

15.3. Transparancy notification ................................................................................................................ 157

15.4. Information pursuant to Article 34 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 - Elements that may

have an impact in case of a public takeover bid ............................................................................................. 158

15.4.1. Capital structure (on 31 December 2021) .................................................................................. 158

15.4.2. Legal or statutory restriction on the transfer of securities ......................................................... 158

15.4.3. Special control rights .................................................................................................................. 158

15.4.4. Shareholders' agreements known to Montea that may give rise to restrictions on the transfer of

securities and/or exercise of voting rights ..................................................................................................... 158

15.4.5. Mechanism for controlling any share plan for employees where the controlling rights are not

exercised directly by the employees .............................................................................................................. 158

15.4.6. Governing body .......................................................................................................................... 159

15.4.7. Amendments to the articles of association ................................................................................ 159

15.4.8. Authorized capital ....................................................................................................................... 160

15.4.9. Purchase of own shares .............................................................................................................. 160

15.4.10. Contractual conditions ................................................................................................................ 161

15.5. Financial calendar ............................................................................................................................. 162

16. Transactions with related parties ......................................................................................................... 163

17. Financial data concerning the assets, financial position and results of Montea ................................ 165

17.1. Historical financial information ........................................................................................................ 166

17.2. Consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2021 .................................................................... 167

17.3. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income before appropriation of profits as at 31

December 2021 .............................................................................................................................................. 168

17.4. Consolidated result before appropriation of profits as at 31 December 2021 ................................ 169

17.5. Consolidated cash flow statement as at 31 December 2021 ........................................................... 170

17.6. Summary of changes in consolidated equity and reserves as at 31 December 2021 ..................... 171

