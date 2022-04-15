Montea Comm VA : Annual Report 2021

Montea NV is a public regulated real estate company (RREC) under Belgian law (SIR - SIIC), specialising in the development and the management of logistics property in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Germany (Montea or the Company).
The company is a leading player in this market. Montea literally provides its clients with the space to grow, through flexible and innovative property solutions.
On 31 December 2021 the property portfolio represented a surface of 1,545,165 m² across 79 sites. Montea NV has been listed on Euronext Brussels (MONT) and Paris (MONTP) since late 2006.
Montea shares are aimed at Belgian and foreign individual and institutional investors looking for an indirect investment in logistics property and seeking to achieve a relatively high dividend yield while incurring a moderate risk.
The official version of this annual financial report has been prepared in the ESEF format and is as such available on the Montea website.
Ce rapport financier annuel est également disponible en Français.
Dit financieel jaarverslag is eveneens verkrijgbaar in het Nederlands.
The French and English versions of the annual financial report are translated from the Dutch annual financial report.
Investors may refer to the translated version within the framework of their contractual relationship with the issuer.
The annual financial report was translated under the responsibility of Montea and can be obtained at the registered office of the Company, and an online version is also available on www.montea.com. This report was drawn up in euros. The financial statements have been approved for publication by the board of directors of the Sole Director and will be submitted to the annual general meeting of shareholders on 17 May 2022.
The tallying of figures in the tables and annexes mentioned in this annual financial report may at times lead to rounding off differences.
Montea is a public regulated real estate company under the supervision of the FSMA (the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority).
Its annual financial report is a universal registration document within the meaning of Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1192 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading in a regulated market and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC.
Annual financial report and universal registration document 2021
Annual financial report and universal registration document 2021
17. Financial data concerning the assets, financial position and results of Montea ................................ 165
17.1. Historical financial information ........................................................................................................ 166
17.2. Consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2021 .................................................................... 167
17.3. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income before appropriation of profits as at 31
December 2021 .............................................................................................................................................. 168
17.4. Consolidated result before appropriation of profits as at 31 December 2021 ................................ 169
17.5. Consolidated cash flow statement as at 31 December 2021 ........................................................... 170
17.6. Summary of changes in consolidated equity and reserves as at 31 December 2021 ..................... 171
