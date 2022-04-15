Log in
    MONT   BE0003853703

MONTEA COMM. VA

(MONT)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/14 11:38:06 am EDT
122.00 EUR   +1.50%
02:50aMONTEA COMM VA : Report of the statutory auditor consolidatad annual accounts FY 2021 English
PU
03/28Dutch Re-Match factory building completed three months ahead of schedule
AQ
03/25MONTEA : TBWA group document 2
PU
Montea Comm VA : Annual Report 2021

04/15/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Montea NV is a public regulated real estate company (RREC) under Belgian law (SIR - SIIC), specialising in the development and the management of logistics property in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Germany (Montea or the Company).

The company is a leading player in this market. Montea literally provides its clients with the space to grow, through flexible and innovative property solutions.

On 31 December 2021 the property portfolio represented a surface of 1,545,165 m² across 79 sites. Montea NV has been listed on Euronext Brussels (MONT) and Paris (MONTP) since late 2006.

Montea shares are aimed at Belgian and foreign individual and institutional investors looking for an indirect investment in logistics property and seeking to achieve a relatively high dividend yield while incurring a moderate risk.

Montea NV | Industrielaan 27 - Box 6 | B-9320 Erembodegem (Aalst)

Tel: +32 (0) 53 82 62 62 | Fax: +32 (0) 82 62 62 61 | www.montea.com RPR-RCB Gent, afdeling Dendermonde | BTW BE 0417 186 211

SEND US YOUR QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS:investorsrelation@montea.comDESIGN AND REALISATION: Montea

The official version of this annual financial report has been prepared in the ESEF format and is as such available on the Montea website.

Ce rapport financier annuel est également disponible en Français.

Dit financieel jaarverslag is eveneens verkrijgbaar in het Nederlands.

The French and English versions of the annual financial report are translated from the Dutch annual financial report.

Investors may refer to the translated version within the framework of their contractual relationship with the issuer.

The annual financial report was translated under the responsibility of Montea and can be obtained at the registered office of the Company, and an online version is also available on www.montea.com. This report was drawn up in euros. The financial statements have been approved for publication by the board of directors of the Sole Director and will be submitted to the annual general meeting of shareholders on 17 May 2022.

The tallying of figures in the tables and annexes mentioned in this annual financial report may at times lead to rounding off differences.

Montea is a public regulated real estate company under the supervision of the FSMA (the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority).

Its annual financial report is a universal registration document within the meaning of Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1192 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading in a regulated market and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC.

Annual financial report and universal registration document 2021

Embargo until 15/04/2022 - 7:00 a.m.

2 / 271

Table of contents

1. Persons responsible, third party information, expert reports and competent authority approval ..... 13

1.1. Responsible persons ........................................................................................................................... 14

1.2. Declaration in accordance with Article 12 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 ..................... 14

1.3. Expert reports .................................................................................................................................... 14

  • 1.3.1. Statutory auditor .......................................................................................................................... 14

  • 1.3.2. Real estate experts ....................................................................................................................... 15

  • 1.4. Declaration relating to information from third parties ...................................................................... 15

  • 1.5. Statements on the future ................................................................................................................... 16

  • 1.6. Information on previous years incorporated by reference ................................................................ 16

  • 1.7. Universal registration document ....................................................................................................... 17

  • 2. Statutory auditors ................................................................................................................................... 18

  • 3. Risk factors .............................................................................................................................................. 20

  • 3.1. Risk factors relating to Montea's financial situation .......................................................................... 21

  • 3.1.1. Evolution of interest rates ............................................................................................................ 21

  • 3.1.2. Liquidity ratio ................................................................................................................................ 21

  • 3.2. Legal and regulatory risks ................................................................................................................... 22

  • 3.2.1. Public domain and airport zones .................................................................................................. 22

  • 3.2.2. Legislative and fiscal framework for public regulated real estate companies .............................. 22

  • 3.2.3. Legislative and fiscal framework for the 'Fiscale Beleggingsinstelling' (FBI) ................................ 23

  • 3.2.4. Legislative and fiscal framework for SIIC ...................................................................................... 24

  • 3.3. Risks relating to the corporate structure of Montea ......................................................................... 24

  • 3.3.1. Risks relating to the Sole Director ................................................................................................ 24

  • 3.3.2. Risks relating to a possible change of control ............................................................................... 24

  • 3.4. Risks relating to Montea's property portfolio .................................................................................... 25

  • 3.4.1. Construction and development risk ............................................................................................. 25

  • 3.4.2. Vacancy ......................................................................................................................................... 25

  • 3.4.3. Climate risk ................................................................................................................................... 26

  • 3.5. Market risks ........................................................................................................................................ 26

  • 3.5.1. Concentration risk ........................................................................................................................ 26

  • 3.5.2. Negative change in the fair value of buildings .............................................................................. 26

  • 4. Information about Montea ..................................................................................................................... 28

  • 4.1. Name .................................................................................................................................................. 29

  • 4.2. Register of legal entities ..................................................................................................................... 29

  • 4.3. Incorporation - legal form ................................................................................................................. 29

  • 4.4. Registered office - website - e-mail address ...................................................................................... 29

  • 4.5. Group ................................................................................................................................................. 30

  • 4.5.1. General ......................................................................................................................................... 30

  • 4.5.2. Group structure ............................................................................................................................ 30

  • 4.5.3. Data of group companies .............................................................................................................. 32

  • 4.6. Branches ............................................................................................................................................. 33

  • 5. Key figures ............................................................................................................................................... 34

  • 6. Overview of business activities .............................................................................................................. 38

6.1. Core activities ..................................................................................................................................... 39

6.2. Main markets ..................................................................................................................................... 40

6.3. Key events at portfolio level .............................................................................................................. 41

  • 6.3.1. Historical financial information .................................................................................................... 41

  • 6.3.2. Status Track'24 ............................................................................................................................. 41

  • 6.3.3. Development potential - land bank ............................................................................................. 48

  • 6.4. Important events and transactions in 2021 ....................................................................................... 49

  • 6.4.1. Rental activity in 2021 .................................................................................................................. 49

  • 6.4.2. Divestment activity ....................................................................................................................... 49

  • 6.4.3. Proposal to pay out a gross dividend of €3.03 per share ............................................................. 50

Annual financial report and universal registration document 2021

Embargo until 15/04/2022 - 7:00 a.m.

3 / 271

  • 6.4.4. Other events during the year 2021 ............................................................................................... 50

  • 6.4.5. Important events after the balance sheet date ............................................................................ 51

  • 6.5. Strategy and objectives ...................................................................................................................... 52

  • 6.6. Investments ........................................................................................................................................ 53

  • 6.6.1. Most important investments made in each financial year closed for the period covered by the

historical financial information ........................................................................................................................ 53

6.6.2. Essential Montea investments that are currently in execution or for which firm commitments

have already been made .................................................................................................................................. 53

  • 6.6.3. Joint ventures and equity interests in the capital of other companies ........................................ 53

  • 6.6.4. ESG report: out sustainability strategy ......................................................................................... 53

  • 6.6.5. Green Finance Framework ............................................................................................................ 57

  • 6.7. Real estate report .............................................................................................................................. 58

  • 6.7.1. Belgium ......................................................................................................................................... 58

  • 6.7.2. The Netherlands ........................................................................................................................... 64

  • 6.7.3. France ........................................................................................................................................... 66

  • 6.7.4. Germany ....................................................................................................................................... 69

  • 6.7.5. Conclusions of the real estate experts .......................................................................................... 75

  • 7. Operating results and financial situation ............................................................................................... 79

  • 7.1. Financial situation .............................................................................................................................. 80

  • 7.1.1. Historical figures ........................................................................................................................... 80

  • 7.1.2. Summary of the financial results .................................................................................................. 81

  • 7.1.3. Conclusions for financial year 2021 .............................................................................................. 88

  • 7.1.4. Appropriation of profits ................................................................................................................ 88

  • 7.2. Operating results ................................................................................................................................ 89

  • 8. Capital resources ..................................................................................................................................... 90

8.1. General financing policy ..................................................................................................................... 91

8.2. Cash flows .......................................................................................................................................... 93

8.3. Financing structure ............................................................................................................................ 94

  • 8.3.1. Capitalization on 31 December 2021 ............................................................................................ 94

  • 8.3.2. Debt as at 31 december 2021 ....................................................................................................... 95

  • 8.4. Further strengthening of the financial structure in 2021 ................................................................... 97

  • 8.5. Financing of the investments ............................................................................................................. 98

9. Regulations .............................................................................................................................................. 99

9.1. The regulated real estate investment company in Belgium ............................................................ 100

9.2. "Société d'investissements immobiliers Cotée" (SIIC) in France ..................................................... 101

9.3. Fiscale beleggingsinstelling (FBI) in the Netherlands ....................................................................... 101

  • 10. Trends .................................................................................................................................................... 103

  • 11. Profit forecasts or estimates ................................................................................................................. 105

  • 11.1. Outlook 2022 .................................................................................................................................... 106

  • 11.2. Track'24 ............................................................................................................................................ 107

  • 11.3. Assumptions about prospects for EPRA results ............................................................................... 108

  • 11.4. Assumptions ..................................................................................................................................... 108

  • 11.5. Assumptions regarding factors that Montea can influence directly ................................................ 108

  • 11.6. Assumptions regarding factors beyond Montea's direct control .................................................... 110

  • 11.7. Forecast of EPRA earnings ................................................................................................................ 111

  • 11.8. Forecast of the consolidated balance sheet .................................................................................... 111

  • 11.9. Dividend forecast ............................................................................................................................. 112

  • 11.10. Statement ......................................................................................................................................... 112

11.11.

Auditor's report on the outlook for 2022 ........................................................................................ 113

12. Corporate governance statement ........................................................................................................ 115

12.1. 12.1.1.

Corporate governance statement .................................................................................................... 116

Corporate Governance Code 2020 and Corporate Governance Charter .................................... 116

  • 12.2. Description of the internal control and risk management systems ................................................. 117

  • 12.2.1. General ....................................................................................................................................... 117

  • 12.2.2. Audit environment ...................................................................................................................... 118

Annual financial report and universal registration document 2021

Embargo until 15/04/2022 - 7:00 a.m.

4 / 271

  • 12.2.3. Risk analysis and audit activities ................................................................................................. 118

  • 12.2.4. Financial information and communication ................................................................................. 119

  • 12.2.5. Monitoring and evaluation of internal audit .............................................................................. 119

  • 12.3. Administrative, executive and supervisory bodies and management ............................................. 119

  • 12.3.1. General ....................................................................................................................................... 119

  • 12.3.2. Board of directors ....................................................................................................................... 120

  • 12.3.3. Committees of the board of directors ........................................................................................ 129

  • 12.3.4. Executive management and day-to-day management ............................................................... 136

  • 12.3.5. Diversity policy ............................................................................................................................ 137

  • 12.3.6. Other functions involved ............................................................................................................ 138

  • 12.4. Conflict of interests .......................................................................................................................... 140

  • 12.4.1. Code of Companies and Associations ......................................................................................... 140

  • 12.4.2. RREC Act ...................................................................................................................................... 142

  • 12.5. Family ties between shareholders, directors and effective leaders ................................................ 143

  • 12.6. Statement of the board of directors of the Sole Director ................................................................ 144

  • 13. Remuneration Report ........................................................................................................................... 145

  • 13.1. Remuneration of the Sole Directors in financial year 2021 ............................................................. 146

  • 13.2. Remuneration of the members of the board of directors, members of the investment committees

and the executive management in financial year 2021 ................................................................................. 147

  • 13.2.1. Total remuneration in financial year 2021 ................................................................................. 147

  • 13.2.2. Application of the performance criteria in financial year 2021 .................................................. 149

  • 13.2.3. Share-based remuneration in financial year 2021 ...................................................................... 149

  • 13.2.4. Evolution of remuneration and benefits .................................................................................... 150

  • 13.2.5. Severance payments in financial year 2021 ............................................................................... 151

  • 13.2.6. Claw-back rights applied in financial year 2021 ......................................................................... 151

  • 13.2.7. Deviations from the remuneration policy in financial year 2021 ............................................... 151

  • 14. Employees ............................................................................................................................................. 152

  • 15. Montea on the stock exchange ............................................................................................................ 155

  • 15.1. Performance of the Montea share ................................................................................................... 156

  • 15.2. Principal shareholders ...................................................................................................................... 157

  • 15.3. Transparancy notification ................................................................................................................ 157

  • 15.4. Information pursuant to Article 34 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 - Elements that may

have an impact in case of a public takeover bid ............................................................................................. 158

  • 15.4.1. Capital structure (on 31 December 2021) .................................................................................. 158

  • 15.4.2. Legal or statutory restriction on the transfer of securities ......................................................... 158

  • 15.4.3. Special control rights .................................................................................................................. 158

  • 15.4.4. Shareholders' agreements known to Montea that may give rise to restrictions on the transfer of

securities and/or exercise of voting rights ..................................................................................................... 158

15.4.5. Mechanism for controlling any share plan for employees where the controlling rights are not

exercised directly by the employees .............................................................................................................. 158

  • 15.4.6. Governing body .......................................................................................................................... 159

  • 15.4.7. Amendments to the articles of association ................................................................................ 159

  • 15.4.8. Authorized capital ....................................................................................................................... 160

  • 15.4.9. Purchase of own shares .............................................................................................................. 160

  • 15.4.10. Contractual conditions ................................................................................................................ 161

15.5. Financial calendar ............................................................................................................................. 162

16. Transactions with related parties ......................................................................................................... 163

17. Financial data concerning the assets, financial position and results of Montea ................................ 165

17.1. Historical financial information ........................................................................................................ 166

17.2. Consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2021 .................................................................... 167

17.3. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income before appropriation of profits as at 31

December 2021 .............................................................................................................................................. 168

17.4. Consolidated result before appropriation of profits as at 31 December 2021 ................................ 169

17.5. Consolidated cash flow statement as at 31 December 2021 ........................................................... 170

17.6. Summary of changes in consolidated equity and reserves as at 31 December 2021 ..................... 171

Annual financial report and universal registration document 2021

Embargo until 15/04/2022 - 7:00 a.m.

5 / 271

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Montea COMM.VA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
