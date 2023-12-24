Montea Community Engagement Policy

Community engagement is at the core of Montea's DNA and an integral part of its ESG strategy. Montea's strategy and vision on community engagement is determined by the board of directors in line with this policy. This Community Engagement Policy sets out the focus areas that form the cornerstones of

As a leading player in the logistic real estate sector, Montea has a broad reach and responsibility in the communities in which it is active. Montea is committed not only to advance the well-being of its employees and customers, but also of the communities in which it is active. By leveraging its capabilities, insights and passion, Montea is able to make a positive impact that in turn deepens its valued relationships with all of its stakeholders.

Employees and members of the (executive) management of Montea are strongly encouraged to become actively involved in community engagement activities in line with this policy and the Montea Code of Conduct.

Engagement with local communities and neighbours

Montea recognises the impact of its activities on the local and broader community and

understands that it has a responsibility to engage and interact with the communities in which it operates. Montea does this by learning, understanding and acknowledging the socio-demographic needs and concerns of the communities in which its buildings are located.

Montea works in close conjunction with the neighbours adjacent to its property sites and carefully listens and responds to their views. Neighbourhood consultations on new projects are strongly encouraged and maintaining good relationships with local communities are key to build a long-term relationship. Montea strives to meet this requirement in a variety of ways from formal consultations during planning and development stages, to informal channels such as events. Listening to and responding to local communities will lead to Montea being able to better support the causes and address the concerns.

Social involvement and support for charitable causes

Montea has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting social involvement and charitable causes. Throughout the year Montea commits itself to support various initiatives and to encourage its employees to participate in charitable events. Social involvement is one of Montea's core values and an integral part of its Code of Conduct, applicable to all Monteaneers.

Wherever possible, Montea will focus on support to charitable causes or events that are directly or indirectly linked to its (or its stakeholders') activities and in the local communities in which it is active, because it is in these areas that Montea can make a real difference by leveraging its insights, passion and expertise. This, however, shall in no way limit the type of charitable causes that can be supported. Montea is open to support all type of charitable causes that provide an added value to society. Support can take the form of cash donations, volunteering or any other type of support that is appropriate.

Sharing knowledge

The Monteaneers have an extensive experience, expertise and knowledge in all aspects of the (logistics) real estate sector and are keen to share this with as many partners and stakeholders as possible. At Montea we thrive whenever there is an opportunity to share our knowledge and to interact with other stakeholders in the field. All of this with one common goal: actively moving towards a more sustainable economy and society by sharing

