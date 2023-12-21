Shareholders of Montea NV are invited to the extraordinary general meeting on Thursday 25 January 2024 at 11.00 a.m. that will be organised at the registered office of the company (Industrielaan 27, 9320 Erembodegem, Belgium).

The agenda of this meeting consists of the renewal and replacement of the authorisation on authorised capital.

The purpose of the requested authorisation is to enable the sole director to act swiftly and flexibly in relation to the following types of capital increases: (a) public capital increase (so- called 'right issue'), (b) capital increase following the offer of an optional dividend, (c) accelerated private placement of new shares with qualified and/or institutional investors, and

any other type of capital increase, in particular but not limited to, contribution in kind of assets.

All documents and information concerning the practical modalities regarding this extraordinary general meeting are available online via Montea | Shareholder meeting:

Convocation

Vote by mail

Proxy

Special report in accordance with article 7:199, paragraph 2 of the Code of Companies and associations

ABOUT MONTEA "SPACE FOR GROWTH"

Montea NV is a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law (GVV/SIR) that specialises in logistical property in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Germany. The company is a benchmark player in this market. Montea literally offers its customers the space they need to grow through versatile and innovative property solutions. In this way, Montea creates value for its shareholders. As of 30/09/2023 the property portfolio represented a total space of 1,921,172 sqm spread across 94 locations. Montea NV has been listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris since the end of 2006.

PRESS CONTACT MORE INFO Herman van der Loos | +32 53 82 62 62 | ir@montea.com www.montea.com

Press release - Regulated information

21/12/2023 - 07:00 a.m.