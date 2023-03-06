Advanced search
    MONT   BE0003853703

MONTEA NV

(MONT)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:08:48 2023-03-06 am EST
76.50 EUR   +0.26%
10:55aMontea : Publication of the outcome of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting 10-02-2023
PU
02/09Montea Comm. VA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/11Montea N : Remuneration Policy
PU
Montea : Publication of the outcome of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting 10-02-2023

03/06/2023 | 10:55am EST
Extraordinary general meeting of

10 February 2023

Press release - From the sole director

Regulated information

06/03/2023 - 8:00 a.m.

Extraordinary general meeting of 10 February 2023.

Montea NV announces that at the extraordinary general meeting of 10 February 2023 the requested renewal and replacement of the authorisation concerning the authorised capital (other than in case of a public takeover bid) was approved.

The number of shares represented at the extraordinary general meeting was 10,867,537, i.e., 60.29% of the total number of shares.

The minutes and all documents in relation to this extraordinary general meeting are available online via Montea | Corporate Documents.

ABOUT MONTEA "SPACE FOR GROWTH"

Montea NV is a public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR) that specialises in logistical and semi-industrial property in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Germany. The company is a benchmark player in this market. Montea literally offers its customers the space they need to grow through versatile and innovative property solutions. In this way, Montea creates value for its shareholders. As of 31/12/2022 the property portfolio represented a total space of 1,890,029 m² spread across 92 locations. Montea NV has been listed on Euronext Brussels (MONT) and Euronext Paris (MONTP) since the end of 2006.

PRESS CONTACT

MORE INFO

Jo De Wolf | +32 53 82 62 62 | jo.dewolf@montea.com

www.montea.com

Press release - Regulated information

06/03/2023 - 08:00 a.m.

Disclaimer

Montea COMM.VA published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 96,2 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 202 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2022 741 M 785 M 785 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,89x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 1 375 M 1 458 M 1 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,0x
EV / Sales 2023 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 83,0%
Managers and Directors
Jo de Wolf Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Els Vervaecke Chief Financial Officer
Dirk de Pauw Chairman
Ciska Servais Vice Chairman
Philipp Mathieu Independent Non-Executive Director
