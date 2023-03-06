Montea : Publication of the outcome of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting 10-02-2023

Extraordinary general meeting of 10 February 2023.

Montea NV announces that at the extraordinary general meeting of 10 February 2023 the requested renewal and replacement of the authorisation concerning the authorised capital (other than in case of a public takeover bid) was approved.

The number of shares represented at the extraordinary general meeting was 10,867,537, i.e., 60.29% of the total number of shares.

The minutes and all documents in relation to this extraordinary general meeting are available online via Montea | Corporate Documents.

ABOUT MONTEA "SPACE FOR GROWTH"

Montea NV is a public regulated real estate company (GVV/SIR) that specialises in logistical and semi-industrial property in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Germany. The company is a benchmark player in this market. Montea literally offers its customers the space they need to grow through versatile and innovative property solutions. In this way, Montea creates value for its shareholders. As of 31/12/2022 the property portfolio represented a total space of 1,890,029 m² spread across 92 locations. Montea NV has been listed on Euronext Brussels (MONT) and Euronext Paris (MONTP) since the end of 2006.

Press release - Regulated information

06/03/2023 - 08:00 a.m.