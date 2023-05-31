Advanced search
    MONT   BE0003853703

MONTEA NV

(MONT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:40:49 2023-05-31 am EDT
75.80 EUR   +2.57%
10:21aMontea : TBWA group document 2
PU
05/30Montea : Remuneration Policy
PU
05/23Montea : Optional dividend - Start of the option period and publication information memorandum
PU
Montea : TBWA group document 2

05/31/2023 | 10:21am EDT
Disclaimer

Montea COMM.VA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:19:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 107 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2023 75,0 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
Net Debt 2023 898 M 962 M 962 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 1 326 M 1 422 M 1 422 M
EV / Sales 2023 20,7x
EV / Sales 2024 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 83,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 73,90 €
Average target price 89,50 €
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jo de Wolf Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Els Vervaecke Chief Financial Officer
Dirk de Pauw Chairman
Bart van Mol Manager-Information Technology & Digital
Philipp Mathieu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTEA NV10.96%1 422
AB SAGAX (PUBL)-10.88%6 590
CTP N.V.8.70%5 713
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.81%2 129
WHA CORPORATION9.80%1 929
AMATA CORPORATION4.69%739
