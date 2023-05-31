Montea : TBWA group document 2

Adobe Acrobat PDF Files
Adobe® Portable Document Format (PDF) is a universal file format that preserves all of the fonts, formatting, colours and graphics of any source document, regardless of the application and platform used to create it.
Adobe PDF is an ideal format for electronic document distribution as it overcomes the problems commonly encountered with electronic file sharing.
-
Anyone, anywhere can open a PDF file. All you need is the free Adobe Acrobat Reader. Recipients of other file formats sometimes can't open files because they don't have the applications used to create the documents.
-
PDF files always print correctly on any printing device.
-
PDF files always display exactly as created, regardless of fonts, software, and operating systems. Fonts, and graphics are not lost due to platform, software, and version incompatibilities.
-
The free Acrobat Reader is easy to download and can be freely distributed by anyone.
-
Compact PDF files are smaller than their source files and download a page at a time for fast display on the Web.
Disclaimer
Montea COMM.VA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:19:57 UTC.