Montea : Transparency notification

Transparency notification.

Summary of the notification

Montea has received a transparency notification on 17 November 2022 indicating that BlackRock holds 3.67% of the voting rights of Montea. BlackRock has therefore crossed (upwards) the threshold of 3%.

Content of the notification

The notification of BlackRock dated 16 November 2022 contains the following information:

Reasons for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

BlackRock, Inc.

o BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited o BlackRock Advisors, LLC o BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited o BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. o BlackRock Fund Advisors o BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association o BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited o BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited o BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

Transaction date: 15 November 2022

Threshold that is crossed (upwards): 3%

Denominator: 18,025,220

Notified details: A. Voting rights:

BlackRock, Inc. has 0.00% of the shares Montea

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited has 1.06% of the shares Montea

BlackRock Advisors, LLC has 0.10% of the shares Montea

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has 0.11% of the shares Montea

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. has 0.00% of the shares Montea

BlackRock Fund Advisors has 0.93% of the shares Montea

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association has 1.07% of the shares Montea

Montea

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited has 0.04% of the shares Montea

Montea

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has 0.37% of the shares Montea

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. has 0.00% of the shares Montea

