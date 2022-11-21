Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Montea NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONT   BE0003853703

MONTEA NV

(MONT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-11-21 am EST
67.90 EUR   +0.59%
11/15Montea : Transparency notification
PU
11/15Montea : Articles of association
PU
09/30Montea : sustainability plan pays off
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montea : Transparency notification

11/21/2022 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Publication transparency

notification

(article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

Press Release - of the sole director

Regulated information

Embargo until 21/11/2022 - 6:30 p.m.

Transparency notification.

Summary of the notification

Montea has received a transparency notification on 17 November 2022 indicating that BlackRock holds 3.67% of the voting rights of Montea. BlackRock has therefore crossed (upwards) the threshold of 3%.

Content of the notification

The notification of BlackRock dated 16 November 2022 contains the following information:

  • Reasons for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
  1. BlackRock, Inc.

  • o BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited o BlackRock Advisors, LLC

    o BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited o BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

    o BlackRock Fund Advisors

    o BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association o BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

    o BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited o BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

  • Transaction date: 15 November 2022
  • Threshold that is crossed (upwards): 3%
  • Denominator: 18,025,220
  • Notified details: A. Voting rights:
  1. BlackRock, Inc. has 0.00% of the shares Montea
  1. BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited has 1.06% of the shares Montea
  1. BlackRock Advisors, LLC has 0.10% of the shares Montea
  1. BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has 0.11% of the shares Montea
  1. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. has 0.00% of the shares Montea
  1. BlackRock Fund Advisors has 0.93% of the shares Montea
  1. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association has 1.07% of the shares

Montea

  1. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited has 0.04% of the shares

Montea

  1. BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has 0.37% of the shares Montea
  1. BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. has 0.00% of the shares Montea

Press Release - Regulated information

Embargo until 21/11/2022 - 6:30 p.m.

  1. Equivalent financial instruments:
  1. BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited has 0.02% of the voting rights Montea
  1. BlackRock Advisors, LLC has 0.00% of the voting rights Montea
  1. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. has 0.00% of the voting rights Montea
  1. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association has 0.00% of the voting rights

Montea

    1. BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has 0.00% of the voting rights Montea
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the participation is effectively held: see annex to the transparency notification
  • The disclosure obligation arose because the total participation in voting rights Montea held by BlackRock, Inc. exceeded 3%.

Miscellaneous

This press release can be consulted on the website of Montea via this link. The transparency notification can be consulted on the website of Montea via this linkunder section "Notifications Act of 2 May 2007".

ABOUT MONTEA "SPACE FOR GROWTH"

Montea NV is a public real estate investment company under Belgian law, specializing in logistics real estate in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Germany. The company is a benchmark player in this market. Montea literally offers its customers room to grow, using flexible and innovative real estate solutions. In this way, Montea creates value for its shareholders. As at 30/09/2022, the real estate portfolio represents a total surface area of 1,857,023 m², spread across 92 locations. Montea NV has been listed on Euronext Brussels (MONT) and Paris (MONTP) since the end of 2006.

PRESS CONTACT

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Jo De Wolf | +32 53 82 62 62 | jo.dewolf@montea.com

www.montea.com

Press Release - Regulated information

Embargo until 21/11/2022 - 6:30 p.m.

Disclaimer

Montea COMM.VA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 17:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MONTEA NV
11/15Montea : Transparency notification
PU
11/15Montea : Articles of association
PU
09/30Montea : sustainability plan pays off
PU
09/01Montea : Dirk Lannoo strengthens Montea as strategic advisor
PU
08/19Montea : Halfjaarlijks financieel verslag 30-06-2022
PU
08/19Montea Comm. VA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/19MONTEA NV : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/19MONTEA NV : Half-year report
CO
06/09Montea : Articles of Association
PU
06/03MONTEA NV : Share buyback
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONTEA NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 92,3 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net income 2022 207 M 215 M 215 M
Net Debt 2022 893 M 925 M 925 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,73x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 1 109 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,7x
EV / Sales 2023 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart MONTEA NV
Duration : Period :
Montea NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTEA NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 67,50 €
Average target price 103,60 €
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jo de Wolf Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Els Vervaecke Chief Financial Officer
Dirk de Pauw Chairman
Ciska Servais Vice Chairman
Philipp Mathieu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTEA NV-48.94%1 149
CTP N.V.-46.10%4 639
WHA CORPORATION9.66%1 596
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.96%1 441
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED-19.13%738
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC-44.79%621