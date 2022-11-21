Montea : Transparency notification

(article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)
Press Release - of the sole director
Regulated information
Embargo until 21/11/2022 - 6:30 p.m.
Transparency notification.
Summary of the notification
Montea has received a transparency notification on 17 November 2022 indicating that BlackRock holds 3.67% of the voting rights of Montea. BlackRock has therefore crossed (upwards) the threshold of 3%.
Content of the notification
The notification of BlackRock dated 16 November 2022 contains the following information:
Reasons for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by a parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
BlackRock, Inc.
o BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited o BlackRock Advisors, LLC
o BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited o BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
o BlackRock Fund Advisors
o BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association o BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
o BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited o BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
Transaction date: 15 November 2022
Threshold that is crossed (upwards): 3%
Denominator: 18,025,220
Notified details: A. Voting rights:
BlackRock, Inc. has 0.00% of the shares Montea
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited has 1.06% of the shares Montea
BlackRock Advisors, LLC has 0.10% of the shares Montea
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has 0.11% of the shares Montea
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. has 0.00% of the shares Montea
BlackRock Fund Advisors has 0.93% of the shares Montea
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association has 1.07% of the shares
Montea
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited has 0.04% of the shares
Montea
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has 0.37% of the shares Montea
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. has 0.00% of the shares Montea
Press Release - Regulated information
Embargo until 21/11/2022 - 6:30 p.m.
Equivalent financial instruments:
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited has 0.02% of the voting rights Montea
BlackRock Advisors, LLC has 0.00% of the voting rights Montea
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. has 0.00% of the voting rights Montea
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association has 0.00% of the voting rights
Montea
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited has 0.00% of the voting rights Montea
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the participation is effectively held: see annex to the transparency notification
The disclosure obligation arose because the total participation in voting rights Montea held by BlackRock, Inc. exceeded 3%.
Miscellaneous
This press release can be consulted on the website of Montea via this link. The transparency notification can be consulted on the website of Montea via this linkunder section "Notifications Act of 2 May 2007".
ABOUT MONTEA "SPACE FOR GROWTH"
Montea NV is a public real estate investment company under Belgian law, specializing in logistics real estate in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Germany. The company is a benchmark player in this market. Montea literally offers its customers room to grow, using flexible and innovative real estate solutions. In this way, Montea creates value for its shareholders. As at 30/09/2022, the real estate portfolio represents a total surface area of 1,857,023 m², spread across 92 locations. Montea NV has been listed on Euronext Brussels (MONT) and Paris (MONTP) since the end of 2006.
PRESS CONTACT
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Jo De Wolf | +32 53 82 62 62 | jo.dewolf@montea.com
Montea COMM.VA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 17:59:03 UTC.