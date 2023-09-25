Montea expects higher dividend for 2023 after recognition as FBI for financial year 2022.

Montea raises its expected 2023 dividend to a minimum of € 3.68 per share as the company is granted the FBI status for financial year 2022.

During the first half of 2023 Montea has been recognized as FBI for the period 2015 to 2021 inclusive. This recognition resulted in an exceptional positive impact on the EPRA-result of € 3.6 million (€ 0.20 per share)1 during the first half of 2023 as the provision made in 2021 could be reversed.

Montea is now also recognized as FBI in the Netherlands for financial year 2022. As a result, the provision for financial year 2022 will also be reversed, and this during the third quarter of 2023. This reversal will result in an additional exceptional positive EPRA-result impact of € 3.3 million (€ 0.18 per share).

Until now, Montea expected a dividend of at least € 3.54 per share for the financial year 2023, consisting of a minimum of € 3.38 per share, and an exceptional addition of € 0.16 per share due to the access to the FBI regime for financial year 2021. At present, the expected dividend for financial year 2023 is, based on a payout ratio of 80%, raised to a minimum of € 3.68 per share, consisting of a minimum of € 3.38 per share, with an exceptional increase of € 0.30 per share due to the access to the FBI regime for financial years 2021 and 2022.

Montea's efforts remain focused on being granted the FBI status for financial years 2023 and 2024. The tax returns will therefore be submitted as FBI at least until 2024, since Montea continues to believe that it fulfils all the conditions to be able to claim FBI status. Nevertheless, as a matter of prudence, Montea retains the FBI provisions for financial years 2023 and 2024.

Montea NV is a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law (GVV/SIR) that specialises in logistical property in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Germany. The company is a benchmark player in this market. Montea literally offers its customers the space they need to grow through versatile and innovative property solutions. In this way, Montea creates value for its shareholders. As of 30/06/2023 the property portfolio represented a total space of 1,921,172 m² spread across 94 locations. Montea NV has been listed on Euronext Brussels (MONT) and Euronext Paris (MONTP) since the end of 2006.

1 See half-yearly financial press release published on 17 August 2023, available at https://montea.com/investor-relations/financial-reports.

