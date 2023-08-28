Montea is excited to announce the appointment of Liora Kern as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. Liora will have a critical role in achieving the firm's strategic goals. She will support Montea's growth across its four countries by raising brand awareness and enhancing visibility, as well as optimizing corporate communication. Liora will be a member of the Montea Exco team and will report directly to the CEO.

Liora studied and worked at the University of Amsterdam, before embarking on an international career. Her background includes communication & marketing roles across EMEA and the USA, both in business (KCI/3M, Holland Casino) and in award-winning and well-respected agencies (ZN, ANP). For the past 10 years, she has worked with clients like EPP Group, the largest group in the European parliament and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Coca-Cola, Toyota, and EPRA.

Liora possesses a deep understanding of her field and has a proven track record in marketing, communication, journalism, innovation, and social media, which will be instrumental in driving our growth initiatives forward.

Liora's role will involve developing and implementing marketing strategies that align with Montea's business objectives. She will build a strong brand identity centered around innovation, agility and sustainability with all Monteaneers.

"Liora brings a dynamism and fresh perspective to the team and along with her unique skillset and leadership, she will make a significant impact on Montea's continued success" saidCEO Jo De Wolf.

Liora Kern, Montea's Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, expressed her enthusiasm stating: "Montea is a success story that is waiting to be told so that the company can continue to innovate, and grow sustainably."

The new Chief Marketing & Communication Officer will take up her role from the offices in Aalst starting today.

28/08/2023 - 7:00 a.m.