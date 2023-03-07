CSE Bulletin: Removal of Inactive Designation - Montego Resources Inc. (MY.X)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 mars/March 2023) - Further to bulletin 2020-0706, Montego Resources Inc. has provided information satisfactory to the Exchange that it meets the continuous listing requirements, and the inactive designation will therefore be removed.

The shares will begin trading under the new symbol on March 8, 2023.

_________________________________

À la suite du bulletin 2020-0706, Montego Resources Inc. a fourni des renseignements satisfaisants pour la Bourse selon lequel elle répond aux exigences d’inscription continue, et la désignation inactive sera donc supprimée.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau symbole le 8 mars 2023.

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 8 mars/March 2023 New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : MY Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : MY.X

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.