    MY.X   CA61238K3091

MONTEGO RESOURCES INC.

(MY.X)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:52:03 2023-02-22 pm EST
0.1200 CAD   +118.18%
12:40pCse Bulletin : Removal of Inactive Designation - Montego Resources Inc. (MY.X)
NE
02/24Montego Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/24Montego Resources Inc Plans an Airborne Mag Survey over 1,400- Hectares of Its Black Dog Project
CI
CSE Bulletin: Removal of Inactive Designation - Montego Resources Inc. (MY.X)

03/07/2023 | 12:40pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 mars/March 2023) - Further to bulletin 2020-0706, Montego Resources Inc. has provided information satisfactory to the Exchange that it meets the continuous listing requirements, and the inactive designation will therefore be removed.

The shares will begin trading under the new symbol on March 8, 2023.

_________________________________

À la suite du bulletin 2020-0706, Montego Resources Inc. a fourni des renseignements satisfaisants pour la Bourse selon lequel elle répond aux exigences d’inscription continue, et la désignation inactive sera donc supprimée.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau symbole le 8 mars 2023.

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 8 mars/March 2023
New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : MY
Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : MY.X

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Income Statement Evolution
