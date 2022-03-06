Montem Resources : Alberta Coal Policy Update - Tent Mountain Mine unaffected

ASX Announcement

7 March 2022

Alberta Coal Policy Update - Montem's Tent Mountain Mine unaffected

HIGHLIGHTS

Government of Alberta releases Coal Policy Committee reports and recommendations following the Committee's review of the Alberta 1976 Coal Development Policy.

Government of Alberta designates Montem's Tent Mountain Mine as an advanced coal project. Advanced coal projects are unaffected by the Ministerial Order resulting from the Committee's recommendations.

Montem Resources Limited (ASX: MR1) ("Montem" or the "Company") has reviewed the Coal Policy Committee ("Committee") reports and recommendations, and the accompanying Ministerial Order, following the Committee's review of the Alberta 1976 Coal Development Policy, as released by the Government of Alberta on 4 March 2022.

As a result of the Committee's recommendations, the Alberta Government has designated Montem's Tent Mountain Mine an advanced coal project. Alberta's advanced coal projects are unaffected by the Ministerial Order's additional exploration and development restrictions implemented as a result of the Committee's recommendations.

Montem continues to advance two parallel strategies for developing Tent Mountain:

restart of the existing coal mine; transition of the existing coal mine to a renewable energy complex (" TM-REX ").

Work on TM-REX will continue for the remainder of the first half of 2022 until the economic analysis of TM-REX is available, at which point the investment potential of both development pathways can be compared.

Additionally, Montem will continue to advance the existing coal mine restart through the Federal and Provincial permitting processes.

Montem Managing Director and CEO Peter Doyle said:

"We have reviewed the Coal Committee reports and recommendations, and the accompanying Ministerial Order. The Tent Mountain Mine remains unaffected by the policy update and has been recognised as an advanced project. We will continue to work with regulators, First Nations and all stakeholders to establish a suitable path for the mine re-start. The world is demanding responsibly sourced steelmaking raw materials, and the Tent Mountain Mine represents an important new source of high quality steelmaking coal.