Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Montem Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MR1   AU0000100331

MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED

(MR1)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montem Resources : Application for quotation of securities - MR1

12/23/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MR1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

55,608,150

24/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

623236831

1.3

ASX issuer code

MR1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

20-Dec-2021 09:45

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

MR1

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

2,941,176 shares to be issued to a Director, subject to shareholder approval under LR10.11

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

MR1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

24/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

55,608,150

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05100000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Montem Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 22:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED
05:57pMONTEM RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - MR1
PU
12/20Montem Resources Raises $2 Million for Canadian Renewable Energy Complex
MT
12/20Montem Resources Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 2.986016 million in f..
CI
12/19MONTEM RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - December 2021
PU
10/24Montem Resources Limited Appoints Will Bridge to Lead Energy Transition Steering Commit..
CI
10/20MONTEM RESOURCES : Proposed southern Alberta coal mine could become renewable energy compl..
AQ
10/17Montem Resources Limited Announces Plans to Transition Its Tent Mountain Project in Alb..
CI
09/157,532,686 Ordinary Shares of Montem Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreemen..
CI
09/09Montem Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/01Montem Resources Limited Completes a JORC Resource Estimate Update for the Chinook Proj..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,41 M -2,47 M -2,47 M
Net cash 2020 3,20 M 2,32 M 2,32 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,2 M 8,81 M 8,82 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Montem Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Doyle Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Hamish Lochtenberg Independent Chairman
Susie Henderson Independent Non-Executive Director
William Souter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED-77.87%9
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED27.81%65 206
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED39.72%19 527
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED175.81%15 933
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED111.16%12 793
COAL INDIA LIMITED7.31%11 868