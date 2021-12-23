Montem Resources : Application for quotation of securities - MR1
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED.
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday December 24, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
MR1
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
55,608,150
24/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
623236831
1.3
ASX issuer code
MR1
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
24/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
20-Dec-2021 09:45
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
MR1
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
2,941,176 shares to be issued to a Director, subject to shareholder approval under LR10.11
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
MR1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
24/12/2021
use
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
55,608,150
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.05100000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
