Montem Resources : Application for quotation of securities - MR1

Announcement Summary
Entity name
MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED.
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday April 04, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
Issue date
MR1
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
2,941,176
04/04/2022
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code MR1
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 4/4/2022
Registration number 623236831
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 20-Dec-2021 09:45
Announcement Title
New - Proposed issue of securities - MR1
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request
A placement or other type of issue
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details
ASX +security code and description MR1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date 4/4/2022
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted 2,941,176
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Issue of shares following shareholder approval at the General Meeting held on 17 March 2022, under the same terms and conditions as the Placement announced on 20 December 2021.
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.05100000
