  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Montem Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MR1   AU0000100331

MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED

(MR1)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/04 12:52:00 am EDT
0.031 AUD    --.--%
12:54aMONTEM RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - MR1
PU
03/29Montem Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16MONTEM RESOURCES : GM Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montem Resources : Application for quotation of securities - MR1

04/04/2022 | 12:54am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday April 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

MR1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,941,176

04/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code MR1

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 4/4/2022

Registration number 623236831

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 20-Dec-2021 09:45

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - MR1

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

ASX +security code and description MR1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 4/4/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 2,941,176

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issue of shares following shareholder approval at the General Meeting held on 17 March 2022, under the same terms and conditions as the Placement announced on 20 December 2021.

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.05100000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 8,98 M 6,73 M 6,73 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Montem Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Doyle Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Hamish Lochtenberg Independent Chairman
Susie Henderson Independent Non-Executive Director
William Souter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTEM RESOURCES LIMITED-42.59%7
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED41.68%87 702
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED34.92%25 081
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED59.68%24 205
COAL INDIA LIMITED27.46%15 099
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED32.67%14 752