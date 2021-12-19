Montem Resources : Investor Presentation - December 2021
12/19/2021 | 05:30pm EST
Tent Mountain
Renewable
Energy Complex
(TM-REX)
Investor Presentation
DECEMBER 2021
Table of Contents
1.
Offer Summary
2.
Montem Overview
3.
Tent Mountain Renewable Energy Complex
4. Montem: Coal Asset Update
5.
Key Risks
6.
Offer Restrictions
7.
Appendix 1: TM-PHES details
8.
Appendix 2: Green Hydrogen pathway
Page 5
Page 8
Page 11
Page 20
Page 23
Page 26
Page 29
Page 34
Investment highlights
Feasibility studies to develop Tent Mountain Project in Alberta into a renewable energy complex (TM- REX), to be completed in 2022
Studies to date show attractive commercial potential for Pump Hydroelectric Energy Storage at Tent Mountain (TM-PHES) , with the option to co-locate with Wind Power and Green Hydrogen generation
Water reservoirs at Tent Mountain, in conjunction with the change in elevation between the reservoirs (300m drop or "head"), offer unique opportunity for PHES
Alberta's unregulated power market needs solutions for grid stability as it shuts baseload coal fired power plants, and transitions to renewables (inherently intermittent supply)
Funding of feasibility through A$3 million placement at A$0.051 per share
Montem has applied for C$5 million in Federal funding through Canada's Clean Fuels Fund, anticipated to be awarded at the end of Q1 2022
5 5
