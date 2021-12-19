Montem Resources : Investor Presentation - December 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Montem Resources Limited ("Montem", "MR1" or "the Company") in relation to MR1's placement ("Placement") of new fully paid ordinary shares in MR1 ("New Shares") to certain institutional and sophisticated investors in accordance with section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Petra Capital Pty Ltd ("Petra") has been

onlyappointed as sole lead manager and sole bookrunner to the Offer ("Lead Manager"). This presentation contains summary information only regarding MR1 and its activities as at 15 December 2021. The information is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete or comprise all information which a shareholder or potential investor may require in order to determine whether to deal in MR1 shares. It should be read in conjunction with MR1's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), which are available at www.asx.com.au.

Not an offer

This presentation does not constitute an offer of any securities in MR1, in any jurisdiction, nor an invitation to apply for such securities, in any jurisdiction, and will not form part of any contract for usethe acquisition of MR1 shares. This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or

other offering document under Australian law or under any other law.

Restrictions

This presentation has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. The New Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. The distribution of this presentation in the United States and elsewhere outside Australia may be restricted by law.

ersonalPersons who come into possession of this presentation should observe any such restrictions as ny non-compliance could contravene applicable securities laws. Please refer to the section of

this document headed "International Offer Restrictions" for more information.

Not financial product advice

This presentation does not provide investment advice or financial product advice. You should obtain professional advice and carry out your own independent investigations and assessment of the information in this presentation (including any assumptions) before acting. Before making an investment decision to acquire shares in the Company, you should consider the appropriateness of available information, including the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with ASX, having regard to your own investment objectives, financial position and particular needs, and seek professional advice from your accountant, tax adviser, stockbroker, lawyer, or other professional adviser.