Montepino Log'stica, SOCIMI, S.A. is a Listed Real Estate Investment Company (REIT) specialized in the ownership and management of logistics real estate assets (warehouses, distribution centers, etc.) located in Spain. At the end of 2022, the company has a portfolio of 46 real estate assets with a gross leasable area of 1,860,134 m2 for an estimated value of EUR 1,209 million.

Sector -