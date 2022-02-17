Montero Mining and Exploration : Digital Technologies Complement Montero's Field Exploration Work

February 17, 2022

Dr Tony Harwood, CEO and President of Montero Mining

Technological innovations continue to transform the mineral exploration process, making it more efficient and sustainable. Montero Mining's CEO and President Tony Harwood reveals how the company uses modern technologies to complement its boots-on-the-ground approach to exploration in Chile.

1. Is Montero Mining using innovative exploration methods in its drive to discover gold and copper deposits in South America?

New methods of data analysis and imaging provide us with new insights into the geochemical, geophysical and alteration signatures of mineralising systems. As mineral deposits become more difficult to discover due to surface cover or depth, new techniques offer a valuable way to uncover these subtle signatures.

However, a solid study of publicly available data is often overlooked in the exploration process, jumping to technology when the data study could provide the necessary insight. It is surprising how much information is available from public and other sources, such as government geological and mining departments, university studies and theses, research institutes, water, oil or gas exploration and the results of international collaborations between nations. Interpretation and degree of sensitivity may vary and change, but the rocks do not!

2. Are these modern technologies having a positive impact on your exploration drive?

The speed of computers and improvements in machine learning have enhanced evaluations and helped us model mineralising systems in three dimensions, which saves time and money in the exploration process. It's important to remember that a negative result is almost as good as a positive result, if you are in the right geographical area! However, walking, mapping and sampling the rocks will not be superseded by new techniques in my lifetime, nor will the drill testing of a geological exploration target.

3. How do digital technologies complement your boots-on-the ground work?

Technologies have helped us focus our exploration efforts on smaller areas of our large project locations, saving time and money.

4. What makes the mining environment in Chile ideal for the implementation of new exploration methods and digital technologies?

Chile hosts some of the largest mines and mineral systems in the world and is a great place to explore, but large areas of the country are covered with superficial deposits or younger rocks which hide or mask the mineral deposits we are seeking to discover. We are always looking for new technologies to help us overcome this challenge. We are also constantly seeing advances in geochemistry and geophysics as well as improvements in the analysis and interpretation of data.

5. What is your team's approach to employing innovative exploration methods?

As an exploration team, we discuss the specific problem, consider the pros and cons of a particular innovative technology and then decide if it is suitable for getting us to a decision point earlier than if we followed a more expensive conventional route. Our team of geologists is open-minded and embraces innovation but also understands that boots on the ground, rock identification and taking samples using our own experience are valuable components of any exploration programme. Another competitive advantage we have is that we partner well and know where to go for technology if we need to.

6. Does Montero's company culture allow you to adopt the latest technologies and exploration methods easily?

We are practical geological scientists who follow recent developments by academics, researchers, consulting groups and the general exploration and mining industry. We do this to understand how any new developments and technologies could help us make a mineral discovery. We are not alone in the industry and all explorers and miners face the same problems: finding new mines or extending the life of existing mines. It's important to listen to and learn from others. We are not a large company, but we have many years of experience in exploration and mining. Our board has made several major gold and copper discoveries so we are familiar with success. Because we have all invested in the company, we are motivated to find mines and use them to create shareholder value.