Montero Mining and Exploration : Exploration Team Uncovers Avispa's Geology

June 30, 2022

Q: What does a typical day look like for the Montero exploration team that is currently conducting field work at Avispa?

A: Our day begins around 7 a.m. with a daily vehicle check and security talk concerning the potential risks and minimum-security measures for each member of the team. The team usually consists of two geologists and one or two field assistants, depending on the programme. The programme for the day actually starts the night before when routes are planned and objectives for the next day are discussed, including sites to be visited, samples to be taken, and way points determined. This helps ensure the team's safety and provides them with a thorough understanding of the work to be performed as part of the greater exploration objective.

We drive for about 40 minutes on tar from Calama to the entrance of the project area, complete a further vehicle and safety check and then enter the area via a desert track. The project is located in the hyper-arid Atacama Desert of northern Chile, where sun exposure and drinking water are major concerns, so plentiful sunblock and water and food supplies are a must. Due to limited cellular network coverage, emergency communication procedures are implemented and checked. Safety on the road and during our often-long field treks is really important to the Montero team. The field team has daily calls with our senior geologist to let them know that all is going well. Whenever a sample is taken, gloves and safety glasses are used, along with, if required, hard hats, ear protectors or pollution masks to filter fine particulate material during the sampling process.

We drive to the areas of interest on the property and then map and sample the area on foot. In certain areas access is difficult and long walks are necessary, such as in the San Salvador river valley located in the south of Avispa where several steep ravines allow access only by foot. Sometimes it can take up to 3 hours to reach an area of interest with traverses over rocky outcrops and dry valley creeks. Our backpacks are well prepared with everything we need to map and sample and, of course, eat and drink during the day.

Once we reach the area of interest, we assess the geology as we build a geological map and take samples for geochemistry and rock classification. We also take panoramic photographs to provide a visual record which we use to build our geological understanding of the project area. Our fundamental tools, a hammer and magnifier lenses, are used to identify the minerals and rocks present and we are always on the lookout for any sign of potential mineralisation, such as indicator and alteration minerals.

Once we have achieved our objectives for the day, we start our trip back to Calama, usually at least two hours before sunset to ensure there is some daylight in case something unforeseen occurs.

Q: What are the milestones you have reached and are working towards in this phase of field exploration work?

A: Our objective is to make a commercial mining discovery at Avispa. Our initial milestone is to develop a thorough understanding of the geology so we can develop drill targets. We completed the orientation through remote sensing work, using satellite images to combine different bands in order to make lithological discriminations, and by using public geological and geophysical map information and reports and academic papers. This work provided valuable information and enabled us to identify areas of interest for the field studies currently under way.

Q: Have you found indicator minerals and other keys to unlock Avispa's discovery potential? What makes them exciting?

A: Yes, we found alteration minerals and mineral assemblages that are known to indicate mineralisation potential and may show the proximity to a mineral deposit. Minerals and mineral assemblages such as jarosite-goethite-hematite, sericite, disseminated pyrite, chlorite-epidote, copper oxides and copper sulphides have been seen at Avispa. The alteration minerals found in the volcanic and intrusive rocks observed by our team at Avispa allows us to deduce that we are in an interesting geological environment in which to make a mineral discovery.

.

Q: How are the skills and experience of the team boosting your field work?

A: Our team of Chilean geologists and field assistants has field experience in mountainous and desert environments and a good technical background in Chilean geology, mineral deposits and mines. This ranges from surface geological and structural mapping, remote sensing, geochemical sampling, microscope petrography, through to all aspects of diamond drill campaigns.

The team uses geographic information systems to develop pre-field maps and information and uses this to deliver output maps and sections as the programme advances towards the final product. Their problem-solving skills enable them to deal with issues that arise unexpectedly. Our team is committed to achieving the milestones to reach our main objective, which is to make a commercial discovery at Avispa. Each team member respects the skills and knowledge of the others, which makes work more pleasant and efficient.

It's also important that our team members have the physical aptitude to work in the area where Avispa is located. The work involves long walks over rough and arid terrain carrying samples, food and water. Our team is fit both mentally and physically to face the challenges in making a discovery at Avispa.

Q: What role does the historical data and public information on Avispa's geology play in the field exploration phase?

A: The project has an area of around 50,000 hectares and is located in the Atacama Desert in a little explored and difficult-to-access area. The major and junior companies that previously held the area will not share their exploration results, which means that we have no geological information to build on. As a result, publicly available information from many sources played a fundamental role in this first phase of exploration, as it helped us broadly understand the local geology, structure and geophysics of the Avispa area.

Q: Montero is a sustainable exploration company. What does a sustainable approach to field work involve?

A: The Montero team always works in a sustainable way. On the ground, we meet the "leave no trace" standards and avoid disturbing the flora and fauna as far as possible. Also, we try to consume our foods and field supplies (tools, fuel, materials, etc.) and dispose of waste at sites in Calama in order to limit our ecological footprint.

When Montero is working in a region, we always try to include local people in our team and work with local companies so that the town or region benefits from our presence just as we benefit from exploring there. We are always sensitive to relevant environmental, cultural or historical sites that could be affected by the project. To date, we haven't found any sites or communities that could be affected by Montero's work at Avispa.