  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MON   CA6126483032

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD.

(MON)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:20:17 2023-05-30 am EDT
0.0350 CAD    0.00%
04:48aMontero Mining And Exploration : MD&A for the period ending 31 March 2023
PU
04:48aMontero Mining And Exploration : Financial statements for the period ending 31 March 2023
PU
05/04Montero Mining And Exploration : MD&A for the period ending 31 December 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montero Mining and Exploration : Financial statements for the period ending 31 March 2023

05/31/2023 | 04:48am EDT
MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION

LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Notes

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

3,781

4,718

Other receivables

5,714

4,336

Prepaid expenses and deposits

19,600

29,086

Total current assets

29,095

38,140

Non-current assets

Plant and equipment

4

576

624

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

582,710

559,694

Total non-current assets

583,286

560,318

TOTAL ASSETS

612,381

598,458

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

6, 8

893,366

759,292

Total current liabilities

893,366

759,292

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Share capital

7

18,116,063

18,116,063

Share based payment reserve

7

8,836,549

8,836,549

Foreign currency translation reserve

1,047,560

1,047,560

Accumulated deficit

(28,281,157)

(28,161,006)

Total shareholders' deficit

(280,985)

(160,834)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

612,381

598,458

Note 1 - Nature and continuance of operations

Note 13 - Subsequent event

On behalf of the Board:

"Antony Harwood"

"Andrew Thomson"

Antony Harwood, Director

Andrew Thomson, Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Three Months

Three Months

ended

ended

Note

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

$

$

EXPENSES

Consulting, administrative and management fee

8

61,105

52,800

Directors' fee

8

9,875

9,875

Depreciation

4

48

71

General and administrative

8

36,936

26,271

Professional fees

14,428

25,919

Project investigation costs

-

11,613

Shareholder and regulatory

5,227

2,085

OPERATING EXPENSES

(127,619)

(128,634)

OTHER ITEMS

Interest expense

8

(825)

(616)

Foreign exchange gain

8,291

917

TOTAL OTHER ITEMS

7,466

301

NET AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(120,153)

(128,333)

Loss per share, basic and diluted

8

(0.00)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

38,647,485

38,647,485

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

4

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Share Capital

Foreign

Share Based

Number of

Currency

Accumulated

Amount

Warrants

Payment

Total Deficit

shares

Reserve

Translation

Deficit

Reserve

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2021

38,647,485

18,116,063

756,506

8,080,043

1,047,560

(27,667,751)

332,421

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(128,333)

(128,333)

Balance, March 31, 2022

38,647,485

18,116,063

756,506

8,080,043

1,047,560

(27,796,084)

204,088

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(364,922)

(364,922)

Expired warrants

-

-

(756,506)

756,506

-

-

-

Balance, December 31, 2022

38,647,485

18,116,063

-

8,836,549

1,047,560

(28,161,006)

(160,834)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(120,151)

-

120,151.0

Balance, March 31, 2023

38,647,485

18,116,063

-

8,836,549

1,047,560

(28,281,157)

(280,985)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 08:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
