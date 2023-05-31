Montero Mining and Exploration : Financial statements for the period ending 31 March 2023

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.