    MAAC   US6126571065

MONTES ARCHIMEDES ACQUISITION CORP.

(MAAC)
Biotech firm Roivant Sciences to go public via $7.3 bln SPAC deal

05/03/2021 | 07:24am EDT
May 3 (Reuters) - Roivant Sciences said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, backed by former KKR & Co dealmaker Jim Momtazee, in a deal that values the biotech company at $7.3 billion.

The deal is expected to deliver up to $611 million of gross proceeds to fund Roivant's discovery and development programs.

Investors including Fidelity Management & Research and SB Management, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp have agreed to invest $200 million in the deal.

After the deal closes in the third quarter this year, the biotech firm will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ROIV".

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds through an initial public offering to take a private company public through a merger at a later date. (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -0.40% 56.58 Delayed Quote.39.74%
MONTES ARCHIMEDES ACQUISITION CORP. 0.41% 9.86 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.85% 13962.681208 Delayed Quote.8.34%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.06% 9885 End-of-day quote.22.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,77 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 506 M 506 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart MONTES ARCHIMEDES ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James C. Momtazee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Walker Chief Financial Officer
George S. Barrett Independent Director
Stephen Newman Oesterle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONTES ARCHIMEDES ACQUISITION CORP.-3.05%506
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)20.50%65 143
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED17.74%31 625
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)18.45%16 334
KINNEVIK AB12.64%15 780
HAL TRUST27.35%15 291
