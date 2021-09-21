Montes Archimedes Acquisition : Supplemental Disclosures to Proxy Statement (Form 8-K)

Supplemental Disclosures to Proxy Statement

As previously disclosed, on May 1, 2021, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. ("MAAC" or the "Company"), entered into a Business Combination Agreement (as it may be amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the "Business Combination Agreement"), by and among MAAC, Roivant Sciences Ltd., a Bermuda exempted limited company ("Roivant"), and Rhine Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

On May 29, 2021, July 13, 2021, August 25, 2021, August 26, 2021 and September 20, 2021, MAAC received letters (the "Shareholder Letters") on behalf of purported stockholders of MAAC claiming certain allegedly material omissions in the preliminary proxy statement filed on May 14, 2021 and/or the definitive proxy statement filed on August 10, 2021 by MAAC in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement (together, the "Business Combination"). As noted above, on August 10, 2021, MAAC filed the definitive proxy statement relating to the Business Combination (the "Definitive Proxy Statement").

While MAAC believes that the disclosures set forth in the preliminary proxy statement and Definitive Proxy Statement comply fully with applicable law, in order to avoid nuisance, cost and distraction, and to preclude any efforts to delay the closing of the Business Combination, MAAC has determined to voluntarily supplement the Definitive Proxy Statement with the supplemental disclosures set forth below (the "Supplemental Disclosures"). Nothing in the Supplemental Disclosures shall be deemed an admission of the legal necessity or materiality under applicable laws of any of the disclosures set forth herein. To the contrary, MAAC specifically denies all allegations in the Stockholder Letters that any additional disclosure was or is required. MAAC believes the Stockholder Letters are without merit.

Supplemental Disclosures to Definitive Proxy Statement

The following supplemental information should be read in conjunction with the Definitive Proxy Statement, which should be read in its entirety. All page references are to pages in the Definitive Proxy Statement, and terms used below, unless otherwise defined, have the meanings set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement. Underlined text shows text being added to a referenced disclosure in the Definitive Proxy Statement.

The following disclosure replaces the fifth paragraph under the heading "Business Combination - The Business Combination Agreement - Background of the Business Combination" on page 170 of the Definitive Proxy Statement.

During this search, MAAC and MAAC Sponsor initiated contact with or were contacted by various representatives regarding more than 70 potential business combination targets that represent a broad array of potential targets across the healthcare industry, which encompasses, among other things, biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical value chain, medical devices, diagnostics, providers, digital health and consumer health. Notably, on October 7, 2020, Mr. Matthew Gline, then Roivant's Chief Financial Officer and currently Roivant's Chief Executive Officer, contacted Mr. James C. Momtazee, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MAAC, by email to congratulate Mr. Momtazee on the pricing of the MAAC initial public offering. Mr. Gline also expressed an interest in scheduling a time at a future date for Mr. Vivek Ramaswamy, then Roivant's Chief Executive Officer and currently Roivant's Executive Chairman, Mr. Gline and Mr. Momtazee to discuss Roivant and its business. Mr. Momtazee had known Mr. Ramaswamy and Mr. Gline for a number of years prior to Mr. Gline reaching out and proposing a discussion. Mr. Momtazee met Mr. Ramaswamy in 2015 when Mr. Momtazee served as the Head of KKR's Americas Health Care team. Subsequently, after Mr. Gline joined Roivant, Mr. Ramaswamy introduced Mr. Momtazee to Mr. Gline. Mr. Momtazee stayed in touch intermittently with Messrs. Ramaswamy and Gline since initially meeting them.The following disclosure replaces the first paragraph under the heading "Summary of MAAC Financial Analysis-Interests in Material Private Vants" on page 186 of the Definitive Proxy Statement.

With respect to the material private Vants, MAAC's management reviewed the market capitalizations of comparable publicly traded companies and, with respect to Dermavant, performed a selected precedent transaction analysis for two comparators (Otezla, which was acquired by Amgen on November 20, 2019,and Anacor Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Pfizer on June 24, 2016), in each case selected based on the experience and the professional judgment of MAAC's management. While more companies could have been included, MAAC management selected the companies below based on the targeted disease of the Vant's development program, comparable stage of drug development, comparable drug mechanism of action, comparable target indications or comparable technologies. In particular, MAAC selected publicly traded companies that are oriented towards (a) atopic dermatitis and plaque psoriasis treatment, (b) sickle cell gene therapy, (c) targeted protein degrader platforms, and (d) computational small molecule discovery engines, in each case that MAAC deemed relevant for analysis.

The following disclosure replaces the second paragraph under the heading "Executive Compensation-MAAC" on page 384 of the Definitive Proxy Statement.

None of our executive officers or directors have received any cash compensation for services rendered to us. In addition, the MAAC Sponsor, our executive officers and directors, and any of their respective affiliates will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on our behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. Our audit committee reviews on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to the MAAC Sponsor, our executive officers or directors, or our or their affiliates. Any such payments prior to an initial business combination will be made using funds held outside the Trust Account. Other than quarterly audit committee review of such reimbursements, we do not have any additional controls in place governing our reimbursement payments to our directors and executive officers for their out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with our activities on our behalf in connection with identifying and completing an initial business combination. Other than these payments and reimbursements, no compensation of any kind, including finder's and consulting fees, will be paid by MAAC to the MAAC Sponsor, MAAC's executive officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates, prior to completion of our initial business combination. At the time the terms of the Business Combination were negotiated, MAAC and Roivant discussed, and ultimately agreed, that James C. Momtazee would continue to serve as a director of Roivant following the closing of the Business Combination. MAAC is not aware of any other discussions concerning any post-closing employment or service arrangements involving any MAAC director or officer, on the one hand, and Roivant, on the other hand.

