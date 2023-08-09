Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
August 9, 2023
Safe Harbor
Statements contained herein and in the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "expect", and "may", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.'s ("Montrose," "we," "us" and "our") control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to Montrose's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.
Included in this presentation and the accompanying oral presentation are certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") designed to supplement, and not substitute, Montrose's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures as defined by Montrose may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. The presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that Montrose's future results, cash flows or leverage will be unaffected by other unusual or nonrecurring items. Please see the appendix to this presentation for how we define these non-GAAP measures, a discussion of why we believe they are useful to investors and certain limitations thereof, reconciliations for historical periods thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and certain matters related to forward-lookingnon-GAAP information.
The data included in this presentation regarding markets and the industry in which we operate, including the size of certain markets, are based on publicly available information, reports of government agencies, and published industry sources such as Environmental Business International, Inc. ("EBI"). In presenting this information, we have also made certain estimates and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable based on the information referred to above and similar sources, as well as our internal research, calculations and assumptions based on our analysis of such information and our knowledge of, and our experience to date in, our industries and markets. Market share data is subject to change and may be limited by the availability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations inherent in any statistical survey of market share data. In addition, customer preferences are subject to change. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such market share data or any other such estimates. While we believe such information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information, and have we independently verified any third-party information and data from our internal research has not been verified by any independent source.
Operating Overview
Highlights
- Increased Revenue and Consolidated Adj. EBITDA(1) guidance for 2023 given strong and broad-based demand
- Solid margin expansion in both Consolidated(1) and Operating Segment Adjusted EBITDA and increased operating cash flow
- Strong organic growth in Assessment, Permitting & Response and Measurement & Analysis segments. Remediation and Reuse segment outlook remains strong despite expected 2023 moderation
- Regulatory tailwinds and voluntary client sustainability initiatives continue to drive short and long term growth opportunities across service lines
- Five acquisitions and one minority investment completed in 2023 with strong pipeline of accretive, future acquisitions
- Continued balance sheet strength and flexibility
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share are non-GAAP measures. See the appendix to this presentation for a discussion of these measures, including how they are calculated and the reasons why we believe they provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation for historical periods to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
- Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure and excludes the payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration of $0.6 million in YTD Q2 2023 and $19.5 million in YTD Q2 2022. Reported cash from operating activities was $24.5 million in YTD Q2 2023 and a use of $2.9 million in YTD Q2 2022. See the appendix to this presentation for a discussion of Adjusted Operating Cash Flow.
- The Company's leverage ratio under its credit facility includes the impact of acquisition-related contingent earnout payments that may become payable in cash.
Q2 2023
Revenue
Adjusted EPS (1)
$159.1M
$0.16
Up 13.7% YoY to a Quarterly
Adjusted Net Income
Record
of $8.9M(1)
Consolidated Adjusted
Total Operating Segments
EBITDA(1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$21.2M
$30.7M
13.3% of
19.3% of
Revenue
Revenue
Q2 YTD Adj. Op Cash Flow(2)
Net Leverage(3)
$25.1M
1.9x
Up $8.5 Million YoY
Capabilities Aligned with Emerging Political & Regulatory Priorities
Focus on Environmental Matters Creates Tailwinds for Montrose
Ecosystem Regulatory Remediation
Response
Air Testing
Laboratory
Renewable
Water
Treatment
Climate Change
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓ ✓
& Event Driven Response
Greenhouse Gas
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Mitigation & Air Quality
Emerging Contaminant
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Regulation (e.g., PFAS)
Renewable Energy and
✓
✓
✓
Reduced Carbon Intensity
Increased Regulatory
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Enforcement (i.e., EPA, SEC)
Infrastructure and
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Defense Spending
