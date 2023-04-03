Montrose Environmental : Announces Distributor Agreement with Sensors, Inc. to Sell SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 Methane Quantification Technology

The SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 technology is a game-changer in the environmental industry. The Hi-Flow 2 provides accurate and reliable quantification of methane emissions for regulatory compliance purposes as well as for non-regulatory ESG-driven projects, such as abandoned wells and generating defendable OGMP scope level data sets. This cutting-edge technology is essential for companies to accurately quantify and reduce their methane emissions, which can have a significant impact on the environment.

"We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Sensors, Inc. to bring the SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 technology to our clients," said David Spath, VP of Sales LDAR Compliance & Opgal OGI. "This innovative technology will enable our clients to accurately measure their methane emissions and help them achieve their sustainability goals. We are excited to be at the forefront of providing innovative technology-based solutions to help our clients understand and reduce their environmental impact."

Jared Metcalf, VP of US OGI Operations, expressed his excitement for this new partnership, saying, "At Montrose, we are committed to providing our clients with experienced and trained field personnel, operating the most advanced technology platforms available. The SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 technology aligns with our commitment to innovation and science, and we are excited to bring this technology to our clients across North America and Europe."

With this new partnership, Montrose Environmental will continue to be a leader in providing innovative environmental solutions to its clients. The company is committed to helping its clients achieve their sustainability goals and reduce their environmental impact.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With 2,800+ employees across more than 80 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve.

About Sensors, Inc.

Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1969 in the backyard of the University of Michigan and has gone on to become an innovative leader in the supply of gas analysis instrumentation. Proudly powered by our employee-owners, Sensors has built a strong reputation for solid engineering, manufacturing, testing, and customer support. For over 50 years, Sensors has developed a deep product portfolio to measure criteria pollutants, under the auspices of many different regulatory drivers. Our focus on the automotive transportation sector and specifically emissions from internal combustion engines (ICE) has positioned us well to now expand that portfolio into environmental markets like fugitive emissions. To learn more, visit us at www.sensors-inc.com