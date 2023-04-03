Advanced search
    MEG   US6151111019

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.

(MEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58:53 2023-04-03 pm EDT
34.85 USD   -2.30%
Montrose Environmental : Announces Distributor Agreement with Sensors, Inc. to Sell SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 Methane Quantification Technology
PU
Montrose Environmental : Appoints Doug Matthys to Lead Continued Expansion of Environmental Consulting Services
PU
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Montrose Environmental to $43 From $47, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montrose Environmental : Announces Distributor Agreement with Sensors, Inc. to Sell SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 Methane Quantification Technology

04/03/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
The SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 technology is a game-changer in the environmental industry. The Hi-Flow 2 provides accurate and reliable quantification of methane emissions for regulatory compliance purposes as well as for non-regulatory ESG-driven projects, such as abandoned wells and generating defendable OGMP scope level data sets. This cutting-edge technology is essential for companies to accurately quantify and reduce their methane emissions, which can have a significant impact on the environment.

"We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Sensors, Inc. to bring the SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 technology to our clients," said David Spath, VP of Sales LDAR Compliance & Opgal OGI. "This innovative technology will enable our clients to accurately measure their methane emissions and help them achieve their sustainability goals. We are excited to be at the forefront of providing innovative technology-based solutions to help our clients understand and reduce their environmental impact."

Jared Metcalf, VP of US OGI Operations, expressed his excitement for this new partnership, saying, "At Montrose, we are committed to providing our clients with experienced and trained field personnel, operating the most advanced technology platforms available. The SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 technology aligns with our commitment to innovation and science, and we are excited to bring this technology to our clients across North America and Europe."

With this new partnership, Montrose Environmental will continue to be a leader in providing innovative environmental solutions to its clients. The company is committed to helping its clients achieve their sustainability goals and reduce their environmental impact.

For more information about Montrose Environmental and the SEMTECH® HI-FLOW 2 technology, please visit https://montrose-env.com/

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With 2,800+ employees across more than 80 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve.

About Sensors, Inc.

Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1969 in the backyard of the University of Michigan and has gone on to become an innovative leader in the supply of gas analysis instrumentation. Proudly powered by our employee-owners, Sensors has built a strong reputation for solid engineering, manufacturing, testing, and customer support. For over 50 years, Sensors has developed a deep product portfolio to measure criteria pollutants, under the auspices of many different regulatory drivers. Our focus on the automotive transportation sector and specifically emissions from internal combustion engines (ICE) has positioned us well to now expand that portfolio into environmental markets like fugitive emissions. To learn more, visit us at www.sensors-inc.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 570 M - -
Net income 2023 -30,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 58,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -32,9x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 1 066 M 1 066 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 900
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 35,67 $
Average target price 47,33 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vijay Manthripragada President
Allan Dicks Chief Financial Officer
Richard Elliot Perlman Chairman
John Kemp Vice President-Technology
Joshua W. LeMaire Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.-19.64%1 066
WASTE MANAGEMENT4.01%66 372
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.4.83%42 762
TETRA TECH, INC.1.18%7 819
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.24.92%7 708
GEM CO., LTD.2.29%5 585
