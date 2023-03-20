Advanced search
    MEG   US6151111019

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.

(MEG)
2023-03-20
34.14 USD   -0.04%
01:27pMontrose Environmental : Appoints Doug Matthys to Lead Continued Expansion of Environmental Consulting Services
03/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Montrose Environmental to $43 From $47, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
03/02Needham Trims Price Target on Montrose Environmental Group to $54 From $58, Maintains Buy Rating
Montrose Environmental : Appoints Doug Matthys to Lead Continued Expansion of Environmental Consulting Services

03/20/2023 | 01:27pm EDT
As president of the Consulting & Engineering segment, a newly created position, Mr. Matthys will be responsible for overseeing the integration and resourcing of talent and expertise across the organization, ensuring clients are working with one dedicated Montrose team to solve their most complex environmental challenges.

"We're excited to have Doug join Montrose to help drive and expand our environmental consulting services for clients and partners," said Josh LeMaire, Chief Operating Officer of Montrose. "We've grown the segment significantly in recent years, and Doug will be instrumental in integrating regional and national practices and capabilities, as well as leveraging Montrose's core businesses to best serve the needs of our clients. We welcome Doug to the team."

Educated as an Environmental Scientist, Mr. Matthys spent the past 15 years in various consulting, management, and executive leadership roles with professional service firms. Most recently, he was President of Global Energy at RPS, a leading global professional services firm of 5,000 consultants and service providers. During his 15 years at RPS, Mr. Matthys held a range of positions, including President and CEO of RPS North America, President of Canada, and Divisional Chief Executive for RPS' Infrastructure Business. He received his B.S. in political /environmental science from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Disclaimer

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 17:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
