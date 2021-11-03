Montrose Environmental Group Acquires Horizon Water and Environment, LLC

Transaction expands Montrose's growing water resource and ecosystem offering on the West

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. / OAKLAND, Calif. - November 3, 2021 - Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. ("Montrose") (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of Horizon Water and Environment, LLC ("Horizon"), an environmental consulting firm specializing in planning, watershed science, and environmental compliance for water and natural resource projects in California. Horizon's leadership team, including founder and Managing Principal Kenneth Schwarz, Ph.D. will join Montrose's Planning & Ecosystem Consulting segment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 and based in Oakland, California, Horizon performs various environmental consulting services for state and local government organizations and are experts in CEQA/NEPA, environmental laws, regulatory requirements, and permitting. The addition of Horizon expands Montrose's water resource knowledge and growing ecosystem offering in California, marking the company's fourth acquisition this year in the state.

"Horizon is core to supporting Montrose's consulting presence and expansion on the West Coast and deepens our water resource knowledge and relationships with municipal and state agencies," said Jose Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer of Montrose. "Horizon has strong talent that is very additive and complementary to our current consulting business and will allows us to expand our ecosystem service capabilities in California. We are excited to have Ken and the talented team join us in our mission."

Kenneth Schwarz, Ph.D. founder and Managing Principal of Horizon, stated, "We are excited to partner with Montrose. In Montrose we see a firm with excellent technical capabilities and a commitment to the highest quality in products and services. We share this mission, and will continue to provide high quality environmental consulting services to our clients. Montrose is also an excellent fit for us culturally as they share a commitment to using science and the best available information to wisely manage natural resources and protect the environment. We're excited to join Montrose and to begin working with our new colleagues."

