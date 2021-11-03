Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEG   US6151111019

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.

(MEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/03 09:27:56 am
70.01 USD   +0.01%
09:15aMontrose Environmental Group Acquires Horizon Water and Environment, LLC
PU
11/02INSIDER SELL : Montrose Environmental Group
MT
10/28INSIDER SELL : Montrose Environmental Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montrose Environmental Group Acquires Horizon Water and Environment, LLC

11/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transaction expands Montrose's growing water resource and ecosystem offering on the West

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. / OAKLAND, Calif. - November 3, 2021 - Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. ("Montrose") (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of Horizon Water and Environment, LLC ("Horizon"), an environmental consulting firm specializing in planning, watershed science, and environmental compliance for water and natural resource projects in California. Horizon's leadership team, including founder and Managing Principal Kenneth Schwarz, Ph.D. will join Montrose's Planning & Ecosystem Consulting segment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 and based in Oakland, California, Horizon performs various environmental consulting services for state and local government organizations and are experts in CEQA/NEPA, environmental laws, regulatory requirements, and permitting. The addition of Horizon expands Montrose's water resource knowledge and growing ecosystem offering in California, marking the company's fourth acquisition this year in the state.

"Horizon is core to supporting Montrose's consulting presence and expansion on the West Coast and deepens our water resource knowledge and relationships with municipal and state agencies," said Jose Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer of Montrose. "Horizon has strong talent that is very additive and complementary to our current consulting business and will allows us to expand our ecosystem service capabilities in California. We are excited to have Ken and the talented team join us in our mission."

Kenneth Schwarz, Ph.D. founder and Managing Principal of Horizon, stated, "We are excited to partner with Montrose. In Montrose we see a firm with excellent technical capabilities and a commitment to the highest quality in products and services. We share this mission, and will continue to provide high quality environmental consulting services to our clients. Montrose is also an excellent fit for us culturally as they share a commitment to using science and the best available information to wisely manage natural resources and protect the environment. We're excited to join Montrose and to begin working with our new colleagues."

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With more than 2000 employees across over 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "expect", and "may", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Further, many of these factors are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Montrose Contacts

Investor Relations:
Rodny Nacier
(949) 988-3383
ir@montrose-env.com

Media Relations:
Doug Donsky
(646) 677-1844
Montrose@icrinc.com

Disclaimer

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
09:15aMontrose Environmental Group Acquires Horizon Water and Environment, LLC
PU
11/02INSIDER SELL : Montrose Environmental Group
MT
10/28INSIDER SELL : Montrose Environmental Group
MT
10/27Montrose Environmental Group Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
10/25MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Appoints Janet Risi Field as Director
CI
10/25INSIDER SELL : Montrose Environmental Group
MT
10/11Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Drift Away from Midday Highs
MT
10/11Energy Stocks Advance Amid Rise in WTI Crude Oil Above $81 Per Barrrel
MT
10/11MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL : Acquires Texas-based Environmental Chemistry
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 502 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -55,5x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 1 977 M 1 977 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,44x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 70,00 $
Average target price 63,00 $
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vijay Manthripragada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan Dicks Chief Financial Officer
Richard Elliot Perlman Chairman
John Kemp Vice President-Technology
Joshua W. LeMaire Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.126.10%1 977
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.35.06%67 445
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.39.36%42 063
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA36.02%9 970
TETRA TECH, INC.51.73%9 499
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.52.02%6 373