  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEG   US6151111019

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.

(MEG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
30.26 USD   -1.98%
07:03aMontrose Environmental Group Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/04Montrose Environmental Group Appoints John Jackson as Chief Information Officer
BU
04/04Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Appoints John Jackson as Chief Information Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montrose Environmental Group Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results

04/25/2023 | 07:03am EDT
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by CEO Vijay Manthripragada and CFO Allan Dicks on May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT to discuss the Company’s first quarter financial results. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-826-3035 or internationally 1-412-317-5195 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Montrose First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Montrose website at www.montrose-env.com. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Montrose website for 30 days.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With 2,800+ employees across more than 80 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 574 M - -
Net income 2023 -30,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 86,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -27,9x
Yield 2023 1,77%
Capitalization 904 M 904 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 900
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 30,26 $
Average target price 44,50 $
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vijay Manthripragada President
Allan Dicks Chief Financial Officer
Richard Elliot Perlman Chairman
John Kemp Vice President-Technology
John Jackson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.-31.83%904
WASTE MANAGEMENT5.27%67 389
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.7.84%43 989
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.26.11%7 801
TETRA TECH, INC.-1.93%7 446
GEM CO., LTD.-5.25%5 243
