Montrose Environmental Group Closes Acquisition of Matrix Solutions Inc. in Canada

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Matrix Solutions Inc. (“Matrix”) pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement, having received the required support of Matrix shareholders and approval from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. Matrix is one of Canada’s leading environmental and engineering consulting companies.

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as Montrose’s legal advisor. AEC Advisors, LLC acted as financial advisor to Matrix, and Borden Ladner Gervais, LLP acted as its legal advisor.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With approximately 3500 employees across more than 90+ locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005963/en/