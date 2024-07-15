- Announces Participation in Fireside Chat with William Blair -

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat with William Blair to share initial perspectives on putative demand drivers and end market catalysts following recent rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court impacting federal agencies, including the U.S. EPA. The fireside chat will occur on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.montrose-env.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

