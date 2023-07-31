Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MEG), a leading environmental services company, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report showcasing the advancements undertaken to contribute to a more sustainable future.

The One Montrose: 2022 Sustainability Reporthighlights several milestones that the Company achieved, related both to progressing the overall sustainability strategy and increasing the scope of disclosures. These milestones include:

Completing the first formal materiality assessment to understand and prioritize sustainability risks, opportunities, and impacts, taking into account internal and external stakeholder expectations;

Disclosing energy use, in addition to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions;

Expanding the boundaries of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions disclosures to account for our full global profile;

Calculating and reporting the Scope 3 GHG emissions associated with Montrose’s value chain for those categories most material to the business;

Providing more granularity in employee demographic data; and

Aligning disclosures with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, in addition to SASB and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Additionally, Montrose established two long-term sustainability goals:

Achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2040; and

Achieve and maintain gender balance across our workforce by 2040.

The One Montrose: 2022 Sustainability Report emphasizes Montrose’s contributions toward a sustainable future through work for its clients around the globe. In particular, the report highlights how Montrose has supported clients with treating PFAS contamination in water using cutting-edge technology, reducing methane emissions through more effective leak detection and sealing techniques, and helping transform a brownfield site into an innovative and vibrant hub. Through its innovative solutions, Montrose demonstrates its dedication to environmental sustainability and solidifies its role as a leading environmental services provider.

“At Montrose, sustainability is not merely a concept. It is deeply embedded in the fabric of our business and directly contributes to our mission: to help protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil that feeds us,” said Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our long-term goals further solidify our commitments to our planet and to our communities while enhancing our ability to create shareholder value, not only through the environmental solutions we provide our clients, but also from our own operations and value chain.”

From reducing greenhouse gas emissions and treating contamination in water, to supporting clients on their environmental sustainability journeys while also making progress on its own, Montrose is driven to serve its clients, employees, communities, stockholders, and the planet.

Read Montrose’s 2022 Sustainability Report to learn more about its activities, commitments, and innovative solutions.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With approximately 3,500 employees across more than 90+ locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, remediation, and sustainability, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

