    MEG   US6151111019

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.

(MEG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
36.13 USD   +2.96%
Montrose Environmental Group to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
Montrose Environmental Group to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/23Montrose Environmental Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborate to Offer Ethylene Oxide Monitoring Solution
MT
Montrose Environmental Group to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

06/01/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced that the Company will attend the following investor conferences:

  • William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 6, 2023; and
  • Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 7, 2023.

The Company will present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT. A live audio webcast, including presentation materials, may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.montrose-env.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With 2,800+ employees across more than 80 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 577 M - -
Net income 2023 -35,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 80,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -29,3x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 1 055 M 1 055 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 90,6%
Managers and Directors
Vijay Manthripragada President
Allan Dicks Chief Financial Officer
Richard Elliot Perlman Chairman
John Kemp Vice President-Technology
John Jackson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.-20.95%1 055
WASTE MANAGEMENT3.37%65 872
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.9.80%44 795
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.26.33%7 596
TETRA TECH, INC.-6.01%7 317
GEM CO., LTD.-9.02%4 817
