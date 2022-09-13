Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEG   US6151111019

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.

(MEG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
43.36 USD   +0.70%
07:03aMontrose Environmental Group to Present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
09/07Montrose Environmental Group Publishes Second Annual ESG Report
BU
09/06Montrose Environmental Buys Emissions Testing Firm AirKinetics
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montrose Environmental Group to Present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

09/13/2022 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced that the Company will present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, CA on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time (11:40 a.m. Pacific Time). Prior to Montrose’s attendance at this conference, the Company will post a copy of the presentation it intends to use in the Investors section of its website.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.montrose-env.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With 2,500+ employees across more than 80 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
07:03aMontrose Environmental Group to Present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Confer..
BU
09/07Montrose Environmental Group Publishes Second Annual ESG Report
BU
09/06Montrose Environmental Buys Emissions Testing Firm AirKinetics
MT
09/06Montrose Environmental Group Acquires AirKinetics, Inc., Expanding Emissions Testing Ca..
BU
09/06Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. acquired AirKinetics, Inc.
CI
08/10Needham Adjusts Montrose Environmental Group's Price Target to $60 from $65, Keeps Buy ..
MT
08/09MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
08/09MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL : 2Q22 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Montrose Environmental Group, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/08MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 559 M - -
Net income 2022 -34,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,6x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 1 287 M 1 287 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 43,36 $
Average target price 54,43 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vijay Manthripragada President
Allan Dicks Chief Financial Officer
Richard Elliot Perlman Chairman
John Kemp Vice President-Technology
Joshua W. LeMaire Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.-38.51%1 287
WASTE MANAGEMENT4.08%71 801
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.6.20%46 790
TETRA TECH, INC.-17.36%7 482
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.23.95%6 690
GEM CO., LTD.-17.00%6 371