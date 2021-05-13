Log in
    MEG   US6151111019

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.

(MEG)
  Report
Montrose Environmental : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/13/2021 | 04:19pm EDT
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) announced today that the Company will attend the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Needham 16th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference, May 17, 2021
  • BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Transportation, Airlines, & Industrials Conference, May 19, 2021
  • William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 1, 2021
  • Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 10, 2021

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2,000 employees across over 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 413 M - -
Net income 2021 10,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 369x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 1 409 M 1 409 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 76,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 55,29 $
Last Close Price 54,08 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vijay Manthripragada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan Dicks Chief Financial Officer
Richard Elliot Perlman Chairman
John Kemp Vice President-Technology
Joshua W. LeMaire Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.74.68%1 392
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.19.73%58 330
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.11.99%34 408
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-8.87%6 829
TETRA TECH, INC.1.49%6 364
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.17.50%5 090