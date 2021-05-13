Montrose Environmental : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) announced today that the Company will attend the following virtual investor conferences:

Needham 16th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference, May 17, 2021

BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Transportation, Airlines, & Industrials Conference, May 19, 2021

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 1, 2021

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 10, 2021

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2,000 employees across over 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

