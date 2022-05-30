Monument Mining : Receives Significant RC Results from Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Murchison Gold Project

in 21BNRC050, testing the depth extent of the NOA 1 mineralization. Visible gold was observed in RC chips associated with the 4m at 32.0g/t Au intercept (See picture in Figure 1 below).

Significant assay results from all the RC drilling component of the program returned include:

As part of a two-year exploration program to test the potential for gold discovery, the Phase 2 drilling program commenced in November 2021, following the completion of the Phase 1 program in August 2021 (refer to News Release dated December 15, 2021 and January 19, 2022). The Phase 2 RC and DD drill program was completed in April 2022. The remaining assay results from the Diamond ("DD") drilling component are anticipated over the coming weeks. The Company looks forward to updating the market with a comprehensive announcement incorporating the DD and RC drill results.

Vancouver, B.C., May 30, 2022, Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) "Monument" or the "Company" is pleased to announce that significant results from the Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling has been received as a part of the Phase 2 exploration program at Burnakura, one of the primary Murchison Gold Projects in the Meekatharra area, Western Australia.

The Burnakura structure is spatially related to open-pit mines, which have produced significant ounces of gold from five deposits (Figures 2).

Monument's President and CEO, Cathy Zhai, said: "We are encouraged by these early promising RC results of the Phase 2 program targeted at testing the depth extent of economic mineralization underneath NOA 1, NOA 2, NOA 4-6 and NOA 7/8. These results strengthen our resolve that the NOA structure is highly prospective with the potential to expand and upgrade the existing Mineral Resource, which remains open at depth. The Company continues to progress systematic exploration campaign to test for extensions to the known cluster of gold deposits at Burnakura and unlock the Murchison Gold Projects' broader potential for additional economic gold mineralization."

The Company continues to evaluate all options and opportunities to add to the Mineral Resource base using systematic exploration techniques applied to Monument's Murchison regional land package.

The prospectivity of the Phase 2 target areas are greatly enhanced due to its proximity to the prolific NOA structural corridor, which hosts significant economic gold mineralization with historic production from open pit and underground mines.

Once the remaining assays from the diamond holes are received, they will be incorporated with the positive RC results, and a detailed interpretation will be undertaken to evaluate the NOA mineralized system's depth extent and structural components of the various lithological units.

Further assay results are expected from the remaining ten diamond holes drilled, testing the depth extent of the mineralized system.

The Phase 2 drilling program followed up the Phase I program to identify additional economic gold mineralization at Burnakura Project, Western Australia (Figures 3 and 5), specifically targeted NOA 1, NOA 2, NOA 4-6, NOA 7/8 and New Alliance along the highly prospective NOA structure, a splay off the regional-scale Burnakura Shear Corridor covering to test for primary mineralization at depth below the deposits.

The Company drilled a combined 18 RC and DD holes for a total of 5,595.1m against an originally planned 18 holes for a combined RC and DD total of 5,546m. The breakdown of the drilling completed is provided in Table 1.

Table 1: Completed RC and DD drilling for Phase 2

Target Number of holes Drill metres RC RCDD Total RC DD Total NOA 1 4 3 7 1,559.8 385.5 1,945.3 NOA 2 1 1 2 510.0 49.7 559.7 NOA 4-6 1 1 2 525.0 71.0 596.0 NOA 7/8 1 5 6 1,740.2 588.9 2,329.1 New Alliance 1 - 1 165.0 - 165.0 Total 8 10 18 4,500.0 1,095.1 5,595.1

All RC results have been returned for drilling of NOA 1, NOA 2 and New Alliance targets. The DD component of the drilling program for NOA 1, NOA 2, NOA 4-6, and NOA 7/8 are pending.

Differential GPS techniques were used to survey all drill collar locations accurately. Downhole survey using gyroscopic method was undertaken for all drillholes and stored in the geological database.

Geological logging for the Phase 2 drilling has been uploaded it onto the Company's central SQL geological database.

Sampling was carried out to Monument's protocols as per industry best practice. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximize the representativeness of samples was to insert commercial certified reference material "CRM" for standards and blanks every 20 samples. The CRMs covered gold grade ranges expected at the Murchison Project.

All sample preparation and gold assaying of primary samples were undertaken by an independent commercial laboratory, ALS Geochemistry, in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Samples were analyzed for gold by lead collection fire assay of a 50g charge with AAS finish.

NOA 1

Best results from the completed RC holes at NOA 1 include:

4m at 32.0g/t Au from 218m 1m at 1.1g/t Au from 226m (visible gold was sighted in RC chips associated with intercept - see Figure 1), 1m at 4.2g/t Au from 229m and 1m at 1.1g/t Au in 21BNRC050.

o Including 1m at 71.8g/t Au from 219m

Including 1m at 71.8g/t Au from 219m 2m at 5.3g/t Au from 140m in 21BNRC047

1m at 4.3g/t Au from 190m and 1.7g/t Au from 184m in 21BNRC048

1m at 1.2g/t Au from 240m in 21BNRC049

1m at 4.3g/t Au from 246m and 1m at 1.5g/t Au from 243m in 21BNRC052

The location of results from drill holes reported in this release is shown in the plan view in Figure 3 and the sectional view in Figure 4. The sectional view is a cross-section of 7010030N at the NOA 1 deposit with a clipping window of 50m on either side of the section line AA1 indicated on the plan view in Figure 3. The cross-sectional view shows significant intercepts of drilling reported in this release shown in yellow boxes and some previously reported drilling in white boxes. The interpreted broad mineralization within the target zone highlighted gold grades greater than 0.5g/t.

Holes 21BNRC047, 21BNRC048, 21BNRC049, 21BNRC050, 21BNRC052 and 21BNRD051 (RC pre-collar with diamond tail) were drilled to target the deeper portions of the NOA 1 interpreted high-grade gold mineralization, where previous drillholes 16MRC107 and 20MRD013 had intersected 7m at 9.0g/t Au from 140m and 1m at 7.6g/t Au from 243m respectively

