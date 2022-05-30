Monument Receives Significant RC Results from Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Murchison Gold Project 05/30/2022 | 02:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” is pleased to announce that significant results from the Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling has been received as a part of the Phase 2 exploration program at Burnakura, one of the primary Murchison Gold Projects in the Meekatharra area, Western Australia.

As part of a two-year exploration program to test the potential for gold discovery, the Phase 2 drilling program commenced in November 2021, following the completion of the Phase 1 program in August 2021 (refer to News Release dated December 15, 2021 and January 19, 2022). The Phase 2 RC and DD drill program was completed in April 2022. The remaining assay results from the Diamond (“DD”) drilling component are anticipated over the coming weeks. The Company looks forward to updating the market with a comprehensive announcement incorporating the DD and RC drill results. HIGHLIGHTS Reverse Circulation drilling has encountered multiple mineralization horizons at depth, indicating gold mineralization down-dip and the potential for additional underground economic mineralization at the NOA 1 deposit.

Significant assay results from all the RC drilling component of the program returned include: 4m at 32.0g/t Au from 218m (including 1m at 71.8g/t Au from 219m), 1m at 1.1g/t Au from 226m, 1m at 4.2g/t Au from 229m and 1m at 1.1g/t Au in 21BNRC050, testing the depth extent of the NOA 1 mineralization. Visible gold was observed in RC chips associated with the 4m at 32.0g/t Au intercept (See picture in Figure 1 below).



Figure 1: Visible gold sighted in RC hole 12BNRC050 at 219m downhole at NOA 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23297b7c-d85c-4ea7-a64e-c032d336e709



2m at 5.3g/t Au from 140m in 21BNRC047 1m at 4.3g/t Au from 190m and 1m at 1.7g/t Au from 184m in 21BNRC048 1m at 4.3g/t Au from 246m and 1m at 1.5g/t Au from 243m in 21BNRC05 1m at 2.4g/t Au from 45m and 1m at 2.8g/t Au from 116min 21BNRC05 1m at 1.2g/t Au from 240m in 21BNRC049

Further assay results are expected from the remaining ten diamond holes drilled, testing the depth extent of the mineralized system.

Once the remaining assays from the diamond holes are received, they will be incorporated with the positive RC results, and a detailed interpretation will be undertaken to evaluate the NOA mineralized system's depth extent and structural components of the various lithological units.

The prospectivity of the Phase 2 target areas are greatly enhanced due to its proximity to the prolific NOA structural corridor, which hosts significant economic gold mineralization with historic production from open pit and underground mines.

The Company continues to evaluate all options and opportunities to add to the Mineral Resource base using systematic exploration techniques applied to Monument’s Murchison regional land package.

Monument’s President and CEO, Cathy Zhai, said: “We are encouraged by these early promising RC results of the Phase 2 program targeted at testing the depth extent of economic mineralization underneath NOA 1, NOA 2, NOA 4-6 and NOA 7/8. These results strengthen our resolve that the NOA structure is highly prospective with the potential to expand and upgrade the existing Mineral Resource, which remains open at depth. The Company continues to progress systematic exploration campaign to test for extensions to the known cluster of gold deposits at Burnakura and unlock the Murchison Gold Projects’ broader potential for additional economic gold mineralization.” DISCUSSION OF PHASE II DRILLING PROGRAM The Burnakura structure is spatially related to open-pit mines, which have produced significant ounces of gold from five deposits (Figures 2). Figure 2: Murchison Exploration Phase 1 and Phase 2 Target Areas is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34c95f7d-7d00-4ff5-9405-afad3c976e32 The Phase 2 drilling program followed up the Phase I program to identify additional economic gold mineralization at Burnakura Project, Western Australia (Figures 3 and 5), specifically targeted NOA 1, NOA 2, NOA 4-6, NOA 7/8 and New Alliance along the highly prospective NOA structure, a splay off the regional-scale Burnakura Shear Corridor covering to test for primary mineralization at depth below the deposits. Figure 3: Phase 2 drilling completed for NOA, showing anomalous intercepts in RC drilling is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9888abab-5231-45be-a6bd-2a27919c58b2 The Company drilled a combined 18 RC and DD holes for a total of 5,595.1m against an originally planned 18 holes for a combined RC and DD total of 5,546m. The breakdown of the drilling completed is provided in Table 1. Table 1: Completed RC and DD drilling for Phase 2 Target



Number of holes Drill metres RC RCDD Total RC DD Total NOA 1 4 3 7 1,559.8 385.5 1,945.3 NOA 2 1 1 2 510.0 49.7 559.7 NOA 4-6 1 1 2 525.0 71.0 596.0 NOA 7/8 1 5 6 1,740.2 588.9 2,329.1 New Alliance 1 - 1 165.0 - 165.0 Total 8 10 18 4,500.0 1,095.1 5,595.1 All RC results have been returned for drilling of NOA 1, NOA 2 and New Alliance targets. The DD component of the drilling program for NOA 1, NOA 2, NOA 4-6, and NOA 7/8 are pending. Differential GPS techniques were used to survey all drill collar locations accurately. Downhole survey using gyroscopic method was undertaken for all drillholes and stored in the geological database. Geological logging for the Phase 2 drilling has been uploaded it onto the Company's central SQL geological database. Sampling was carried out to Monument's protocols as per industry best practice. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximize the representativeness of samples was to insert commercial certified reference material “CRM” for standards and blanks every 20 samples. The CRMs covered gold grade ranges expected at the Murchison Project. All sample preparation and gold assaying of primary samples were undertaken by an independent commercial laboratory, ALS Geochemistry, in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Samples were analyzed for gold by lead collection fire assay of a 50g charge with AAS finish. NOA 1 Best results from the completed RC holes at NOA 1 include: 4m at 32.0g/t Au from 218m 1m at 1.1g/t Au from 226m (visible gold was sighted in RC chips associated with intercept – see Figure 1), 1m at 4.2g/t Au from 229m and 1m at 1.1g/t Au in 21BNRC050. Including 1m at 71.8g/t Au from 219m

2m at 5.3g/t Au from 140m in 21BNRC047

1m at 4.3g/t Au from 190m and 1.7g/t Au from 184m in 21BNRC048

1m at 1.2g/t Au from 240m in 21BNRC049

1m at 4.3g/t Au from 246m and 1m at 1.5g/t Au from 243m in 21BNRC052 The location of results from drill holes reported in this release is shown in the plan view in Figure 3 and the sectional view in Figure 4. The sectional view is a cross-section of 7010030N at the NOA 1 deposit with a clipping window of 50m on either side of the section line AA1 indicated on the plan view in Figure 3. The cross-sectional view shows significant intercepts of drilling reported in this release shown in yellow boxes and some previously reported drilling in white boxes. The interpreted broad mineralization within the target zone highlighted gold grades greater than 0.5g/t. Holes 21BNRC047, 21BNRC048, 21BNRC049, 21BNRC050, 21BNRC052 and 21BNRD051 (RC pre-collar with diamond tail) were drilled to target the deeper portions of the NOA 1 interpreted high-grade gold mineralization, where previous drillholes 16MRC107 and 20MRD013 had intersected 7m at 9.0g/t Au from 140m and 1m at 7.6g/t Au from 243m respectively (Figure 4). Gold mineralization within all drillholes is associated with sheared mafic-ultramafic rocks and quartz-carbonate veins with talc-carbonate alteration, accessory biotite, pyrite and minor arsenopyrite. In diamond drill core, the mineralized zones are visually distinctive due to the presence of millimeter to centimeter wide quartz-carbonate veins that are commonly folded and display yellow-brown talc-carbonate selvages. The width and grade of the mineralization intercepted at depth beneath the historic pit in drill hole 21BNRC050 indicate continuity of mineralization at depth and remain open, greatly enhancing the NOA 1 underground target’s potential to host significant gold mineralization beyond the existing Mineral Resource (Figure 4). The results from the DD are expected to provide critical structural and geological information that will assist in evaluating the structural components of the various lithological units. Monument looks forward to updating the market with a more comprehensive announcement combining all the Phase 2 RC and DD results over the coming weeks when the DD results become available. Figure 4: NOA 1 cross-section 7010030N (AA1) +-50m looking North showing Phase 2 drilling completed, anomalous intercepts in recent RC drilling (yellow boxes) and some previously reported drilling (white boxes) is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd8c62d5-bad5-4961-b32c-9ee3ee5dfa3a New Alliance One RC hole was drilled at the New Alliance target, which has historically produced 30koz of gold from an open pit (Figures 2 and 5). This hole targeted the high-grade mineralization plunge interpreted beneath the northern end of the pit. Significant assay returned include 1m at 2.4g/t Au from 45m and 1m at 2.8g/t from 116m in 21BNRC054. This zone of interpreted gold mineralization at New Alliance remains open being mostly untested along strike and at depth. (Figure 5). Drillholes for this release are detailed in Appendices 1 and 2. Figure 5: Drill location plan at New Alliance target is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74be83cb-9ae2-4151-9315-52fa0fb94f83 BACKGROUND OF MONUMENT MURCHISON PROJECT Monument’s Murchison Gold Project comprises 170km2 of highly prospective Archean Greenstone. The project area covers the eastern margin of the Meekatharra-Wydgee greenstone belt within the north-eastern Murchison domain (Figure 6). Historically the Murchison Goldfield has produced over 15 million ounces of gold since the 1900’s and currently hosts significant gold producers in the region. Figure 6: Monument Murchison Project and surrounding gold production to date is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2708b24-41b8-48d3-883e-923f0a6053a0 - Source of Gabanintha Historical Resources figures: Mapleson, D., (2013) Murchison Gold Project: Burnakura and Gabanintha Resource Inventory. By BMGS for Monument Mining Limited. December 2013;

- Surrounding historical gold production are indicative only and collected by Monument geologists. Competent Person’s / Qualified Person’s Statement The technical and scientific information in this press release has been compiled by Mr. Ekow Taylor, a Chartered Professional Geologist with the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Chief Managing Geologist of the Company, reviewed and approved by Roger Stangler, MEng, FAusIMM, MAIG, a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101, retained by Golder Associates Pty Ltd. About Monument Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE:D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project jointly owned with Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities. Cathy Zhai, President and CEO

Monument Mining Limited

Suite 1580 -1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at www.monumentmining.com or contact: Richard Cushing, MMY Vancouver T: +1-604-638-1661 x102 rcushing@monumentmining.com "Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." Forward-Looking Statement This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information about Monument, its business and future plans ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that involve expectations, plans, objectives or future events that are not historical facts and include the Company's plans with respect to its mineral projects and the timing and results of proposed programs and events referred to in this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and certain other factors include, without limitation: risks related to general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; uncertainties regarding the results of current exploration activities; uncertainties in the progress and timing of development activities; foreign operations risks; other risks inherent in the mining industry and other risks described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements in this news release include: expectations regarding the estimated cash cost per ounce of gold production and the estimated cash flows which may be generated from the operations, general economic factors and other factors that may be beyond the control of Monument; assumptions and expectations regarding the results of exploration on the Company's projects; assumptions regarding the future price of gold of other minerals; the timing and amount of estimated future production; the expected timing and results of development and exploration activities; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; exchange rates; and all of the factors and assumptions described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. APPENDIX 1 Table 2: Drill Holes Details Hole ID Depth (m) Dip

Azimuth

Grid_ID mEast mNorth mRL 21BNRC047 197 -63.8° 272.6° MGA94_50 646170 7010073 460 21BNRC048 203 -65.3° 273.5° MGA94_50 646166 7010035 460 21BNRC049 255 -59.3° 270.3° MGA94_50 646228 7010007 460 21BNRC050 303 -58.3° 267.9° MGA94_50 646274 7010001 4560 21BNRC052 277 -58.6° 269.9° MGA94_50 646154 7010133 460 21BNRC054 165 -59.6° 304.7° MGA94_50 645986 7008493 464 22BNRC003 299 -62.5° 264.3° MGA94_50 645740 7011160 458 22BNRC005 280 -58.3° 267.9° MGA94_50 645815 7010717 459 21BNRD051 329.1 -59.0° 269.9° MGA94_50 646257 7010038 460 21BNRD053 282.2 -53.9° 252.2° MGA94_50 646104 7010221 460 21BNRD055 459 -58.7° 263.5° MGA94_50 645895 7011433 457 21BNRD056 456.5 -58.7° 254.8° MGA94_50 645880 7011687 456 21BNRD057 420.5 -59.7° 266.6° MGA94_50 645808 7011784 456 21BNRD058 356.8 -60.7° 269.3° MGA94_50 645818 7011545 460 22BNRD001 336.7 -59.9° 266.6° MGA94_50 646034 7010380 460 22BNRD002 321.5 -65.9° 253.9° MGA94_50 646019 7010536 459 22BNRD004 336.6 -63.9° 264.8° MGA94_50 645805 7011356 457 22BNRD006 316 -61.5° 265.3° MGA94_50 645776 7010930 459 Table 3: Summary of Individual Intercepts Hole_ID mFrom mTo mWidth Au (g/t) 21BNRC047 140 141 1 4.45 21BNRC047 141 142 1 6.18 21BNRC048 184 185 1 1.68 21BNRC048 190 191 1 4.29 21BNRC049 240 241 1 1.22 21BNRC050 218 219 1 25.0 21BNRC050 219 220 1 71.80 21BNRC050 220 221 1 2.04 21BNRC050 221 222 1 28.70 21BNRC050 226 227 1 1.12 21BNRC050 229 230 1 4.18 21BNRC050 247 248 1 1.06 21BNRC052 243 244 1 1.45 21BNRC052 246 247 1 4.31 21BNRC054 45 46 1 2.4 21BNRC054 116 117 1 2.82 Notes: Cut-off grade for reporting of each individual intercept is ≥ 1.0g/t Au with a maximum of 1m of consecutive internal dilution included within the intercept; only intercepts ≥ 1m are reported.

Intervals are RC chips which are sampled every 1m.

Samples are analyzed for Au (ALS Geochemistry Au-AA26 50g FA method) which is a 50g fire assay fusion with AAS instrument finish.

Grid coordinates are in MGA94 50 APPENDIX 2 - PHASE 2 RC DRILL RESULTS 21BNRC047 mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 0 1 - 41 42 - 82 83 - 1 2 - 42 43 - 83 84 - 2 3 - 43 44 - 84 85 - 3 4 - 44 45 - 85 86 - 4 5 - 45 46 - 86 87 - 5 6 - 46 47 - 87 88 - 6 7 - 47 48 - 88 89 - 7 8 - 48 49 - 89 90 - 8 9 - 49 50 - 90 91 - 9 10 - 50 51 - 91 92 - 10 11 - 51 52 - 92 93 - 11 12 - 52 53 - 93 94 - 12 13 - 53 54 - 94 95 - 13 14 - 54 55 - 95 96 - 14 15 - 55 56 - 96 97 - 15 16 - 56 57 - 97 98 - 16 17 - 57 58 - 98 99 - 17 18 - 58 59 - 99 100 - 18 19 - 59 60 - 100 101 - 19 20 - 60 61 - 101 102 - 20 21 - 61 62 - 102 103 - 21 22 - 62 63 - 103 104 - 22 23 - 63 64 - 104 105 - 23 24 - 64 65 - 105 106 - 24 25 - 65 66 - 106 107 - 25 26 - 66 67 - 107 108 - 26 27 - 67 68 - 108 109 - 27 28 - 68 69 - 109 110 - 28 29 - 69 70 - 110 111 - 29 30 - 70 71 - 111 112 - 30 31 - 71 72 - 112 113 - 31 32 - 72 73 - 113 114 - 32 33 - 73 74 - 114 115 - 33 34 - 74 75 - 115 116 - 34 35 - 75 76 - 116 117 - 35 36 - 76 77 - 117 118 - 36 37 - 77 78 - 118 119 - 37 38 - 78 79 - 119 120 - 38 39 - 79 80 - 120 121 - 39 40 - 80 81 - 121 122 - 40 41 - 81 82 - 122 123 -

21BNRC047 - CONTINUED mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 123 124 - 148 149 0.0 173 174 0.01 124 125 - 149 150 0.0 174 175 0.01 125 126 - 150 151 <0.01 175 176 0.08 126 127 - 151 152 0.0 176 177 0.23 127 128 - 152 153 0.0 177 178 0.02 128 129 - 153 154 0.0 178 179 0.01 129 130 - 154 155 0.0 179 180 0.01 130 131 - 155 156 0.0 180 181 <0.01 131 132 - 156 157 0.0 181 182 <0.01 132 133 - 157 158 0.0 182 183 0.01 133 134 - 158 159 0.0 183 184 <0.01 134 135 - 159 160 <0.01 184 185 0.01 135 136 - 160 161 0.0 185 186 0.01 136 137 - 161 162 0.0 186 187 0.01 137 138 - 162 163 0.0 187 188 0.01 138 139 - 163 164 0.0 188 189 0.01 139 140 - 164 165 0.0 189 190 0.01 140 141 4.5 165 166 0.0 190 191 0.14 141 142 6.2 166 167 0.0 191 192 <0.01 142 143 0.5 167 168 0.0 192 193 <0.01 143 144 0.0 168 169 0.0 193 194 0.01 144 145 0.1 169 170 0.0 194 195 0.01 145 146 0.0 170 171 <0.01 195 196 <0.01 146 147 <0.01 171 172 0.0 196 197 0.01 147 148 0.0 172 173 0.0

21BNRC048 mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 0 1 - 41 42 - 82 83 - 1 2 - 42 43 - 83 84 - 2 3 - 43 44 - 84 85 - 3 4 - 44 45 - 85 86 - 4 5 - 45 46 - 86 87 - 5 6 - 46 47 - 87 88 - 6 7 - 47 48 - 88 89 - 7 8 - 48 49 - 89 90 - 8 9 - 49 50 - 90 91 - 9 10 - 50 51 - 91 92 - 10 11 - 51 52 - 92 93 - 11 12 - 52 53 - 93 94 - 12 13 - 53 54 - 94 95 - 13 14 - 54 55 - 95 96 - 14 15 - 55 56 - 96 97 - 15 16 - 56 57 - 97 98 - 16 17 - 57 58 - 98 99 - 17 18 - 58 59 - 99 100 - 18 19 - 59 60 - 100 101 - 19 20 - 60 61 - 101 102 - 20 21 - 61 62 - 102 103 - 21 22 - 62 63 - 103 104 - 22 23 - 63 64 - 104 105 - 23 24 - 64 65 - 105 106 - 24 25 - 65 66 - 106 107 - 25 26 - 66 67 - 107 108 - 26 27 - 67 68 - 108 109 - 27 28 - 68 69 - 109 110 - 28 29 - 69 70 - 110 111 - 29 30 - 70 71 - 111 112 - 30 31 - 71 72 - 112 113 - 31 32 - 72 73 - 113 114 - 32 33 - 73 74 - 114 115 - 33 34 - 74 75 - 115 116 - 34 35 - 75 76 - 116 117 <0.01 35 36 - 76 77 - 117 118 <0.01 36 37 - 77 78 - 118 119 <0.01 37 38 - 78 79 - 119 120 <0.01 38 39 - 79 80 - 120 121 <0.01 39 40 - 80 81 - 121 122 <0.01 40 41 - 81 82 - 122 123 <0.01

21BNRC048 - CONTINUED mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 123 124 <0.01 150 151 <0.01 177 178 0.04 124 125 <0.01 151 152 <0.01 178 179 0.05 125 126 0.13 152 153 0.2 179 180 0.03 126 127 <0.01 153 154 0.1 180 181 0.06 127 128 0.02 154 155 <0.01 181 182 0.07 128 129 <0.01 155 156 0.0 182 183 0.13 129 130 <0.01 156 157 <0.01 183 184 0.24 130 131 <0.01 157 158 <0.01 184 185 1.68 131 132 <0.01 158 159 <0.01 185 186 0.09 132 133 <0.01 159 160 <0.01 186 187 0.02 133 134 <0.01 160 161 <0.01 187 188 0.03 134 135 <0.01 161 162 0.0 188 189 0.16 135 136 <0.01 162 163 <0.01 189 190 0.17 136 137 <0.01 163 164 <0.01 190 191 4.29 137 138 <0.01 164 165 <0.01 191 192 0.18 138 139 0.01 165 166 <0.01 192 193 0.02 139 140 0.64 166 167 <0.01 193 194 0.05 140 141 0.82 167 168 <0.01 194 195 0.02 141 142 0.05 168 169 <0.01 195 196 0.01 142 143 0.05 169 170 <0.01 196 197 0.02 143 144 0.02 170 171 <0.01 197 198 0.01 144 145 <0.01 171 172 <0.01 198 199 <0.01 145 146 <0.01 172 173 <0.01 199 200 0.01 146 147 0.03 173 174 <0.01 200 201 0.01 147 148 <0.01 174 175 <0.01 201 202 0.01 148 149 <0.01 175 176 0.0 202 203 <0.01 149 150 <0.01 176 177 0.0

21BNRC049 mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 0 1 - 41 42 - 82 83 - 1 2 - 42 43 - 83 84 - 2 3 - 43 44 - 84 85 - 3 4 - 44 45 - 85 86 - 4 5 - 45 46 - 86 87 - 5 6 - 46 47 - 87 88 - 6 7 - 47 48 - 88 89 - 7 8 - 48 49 - 89 90 - 8 9 - 49 50 - 90 91 - 9 10 - 50 51 - 91 92 - 10 11 - 51 52 - 92 93 - 11 12 - 52 53 - 93 94 - 12 13 - 53 54 - 94 95 - 13 14 - 54 55 - 95 96 - 14 15 - 55 56 - 96 97 - 15 16 - 56 57 - 97 98 - 16 17 - 57 58 - 98 99 - 17 18 - 58 59 - 99 100 - 18 19 - 59 60 - 100 101 - 19 20 - 60 61 - 101 102 - 20 21 - 61 62 - 102 103 - 21 22 - 62 63 - 103 104 - 22 23 - 63 64 - 104 105 - 23 24 - 64 65 - 105 106 - 24 25 - 65 66 - 106 107 - 25 26 - 66 67 - 107 108 - 26 27 - 67 68 - 108 109 - 27 28 - 68 69 - 109 110 - 28 29 - 69 70 - 110 111 - 29 30 - 70 71 - 111 112 - 30 31 - 71 72 - 112 113 - 31 32 - 72 73 - 113 114 - 32 33 - 73 74 - 114 115 - 33 34 - 74 75 - 115 116 - 34 35 - 75 76 - 116 117 - 35 36 - 76 77 - 117 118 - 36 37 - 77 78 - 118 119 - 37 38 - 78 79 - 119 120 - 38 39 - 79 80 - 120 121 - 39 40 - 80 81 - 121 122 - 40 41 - 81 82 - 122 123 -

21BNRC049 - CONTINUED mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 123 124 - 167 168 - 211 212 0.08 124 125 - 168 169 - 212 213 0.01 125 126 - 169 170 - 213 214 0.01 126 127 - 170 171 - 214 215 0.01 127 128 - 171 172 - 215 216 <0.01 128 129 - 172 173 - 216 217 0.01 129 130 - 173 174 - 217 218 0.01 130 131 - 174 175 - 218 219 <0.01 131 132 - 175 176 - 219 220 <0.01 132 133 - 176 177 - 220 221 <0.01 133 134 - 177 178 - 221 222 <0.01 134 135 - 178 179 - 222 223 <0.01 135 136 - 179 180 - 223 224 0.01 136 137 - 180 181 - 224 225 <0.01 137 138 - 181 182 - 225 226 0.02 138 139 - 182 183 - 226 227 0.01 139 140 - 183 184 - 227 228 0.02 140 141 - 184 185 - 228 229 0.01 141 142 - 185 186 - 229 230 0.03 142 143 - 186 187 - 230 231 0.02 143 144 - 187 188 - 231 232 0.01 144 145 - 188 189 - 232 233 0.01 145 146 - 189 190 - 233 234 0.04 146 147 - 190 191 - 234 235 0.05 147 148 - 191 192 - 235 236 0.05 148 149 - 192 193 - 236 237 0.02 149 150 - 193 194 - 237 238 0.03 150 151 - 194 195 - 238 239 0.11 151 152 - 195 196 - 239 240 0.21 152 153 - 196 197 - 240 241 1.22 153 154 - 197 198 - 241 242 0.23 154 155 - 198 199 - 242 243 0.06 155 156 - 199 200 - 243 244 0.21 156 157 - 200 201 0.01 244 245 0.03 157 158 - 201 202 0.01 245 246 0.01 158 159 - 202 203 0.13 246 247 0.02 159 160 - 203 204 0.28 247 248 0.01 160 161 - 204 205 0.01 248 249 <0.01 161 162 - 205 206 1.01 249 250 0.01 162 163 - 206 207 0.50 250 251 0.02 163 164 - 207 208 0.26 251 252 0.02 164 165 - 208 209 0.06 252 253 <0.01 165 166 - 209 210 0.02 253 254 <0.01 166 167 - 210 211 0.01 254 255 <0.01

21BNRC050 mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 0 4 0.0 164 168 0.0 232 233 0.27 4 8 0.0 168 172 0.0 233 234 0.08 8 12 0.0 172 176 0.0 234 235 0.07 12 16 <0.01 176 180 0.0 235 236 0.57 16 20 0.0 180 184 0.0 236 237 0.31 20 24 0.0 184 188 <0.01 237 238 0.13 24 28 0.0 188 192 <0.01 238 239 0.25 28 32 0.0 192 196 <0.01 239 240 0.19 32 36 <0.01 196 200 <0.01 240 241 0.04 36 40 <0.01 200 201 <0.01 241 242 0.05 40 44 0.0 201 202 0.0 242 243 0.06 44 48 0.0 202 203 0.0 243 244 0.05 48 52 0.0 203 204 0.0 244 245 0.26 52 56 0.0 204 205 0.0 245 246 0.03 56 60 0.0 205 206 0.0 246 247 0.05 60 64 <0.01 206 207 0.0 247 248 1.06 64 68 <0.01 207 208 0.0 248 249 0.12 68 72 <0.01 208 209 0.0 249 250 0.04 72 76 0.0 209 210 0.0 250 251 0.46 76 80 0.0 210 211 0.0 251 252 0.05 80 84 0.0 211 212 0.1 252 253 0.55 84 88 <0.01 212 213 0.1 253 254 0.05 88 92 <0.01 213 214 0.1 254 255 0.19 92 96 <0.01 214 215 0.0 255 256 0.11 96 100 <0.01 215 216 0.0 256 257 0.01 100 104 <0.01 216 217 0.0 257 258 0.14 104 108 0.0 217 218 0.1 258 259 0.16 108 112 0.0 218 219 25.5 259 260 0.84 112 116 <0.01 219 220 71.8 260 261 0.14 116 120 <0.01 220 221 2.0 261 262 0.03 120 124 <0.01 221 222 28.7 262 263 0.05 124 128 <0.01 222 223 0.1 263 264 0.04 128 132 <0.01 223 224 0.1 264 265 0.12 132 136 0.0 224 225 0.1 265 266 0.05 136 140 <0.01 225 226 0.6 266 267 0.20 140 144 <0.01 226 227 1.1 267 268 0.09 144 148 <0.01 227 228 0.5 268 269 0.06 148 152 <0.01 228 229 0.3 269 270 0.48 152 156 <0.01 229 230 4.2 270 271 0.15 156 160 0.0 230 231 0.1 271 272 0.02 160 164 <0.01 231 232 0.1 272 273 0.03

21BNRC050 - CONTINUED mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 273 274 0 283 284 0 293 294 0 274 275 0.01 284 285 0.02 294 295 0.07 275 276 0.05 285 286 0.16 295 296 0.27 276 277 0.01 286 287 0.04 296 297 0.09 277 278 0.01 287 288 0.01 297 298 0.04 278 279 0.01 288 289 0.84 298 299 0.04 279 280 0.02 289 290 0.05 299 300 0.01 280 281 0.01 290 291 0.03 300 301 0.06 281 282 0.01 291 292 0.07 301 302 0.03 282 283 0.01 292 293 0.01 302 303 0.04

21BNRC052 mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 0 1 - 41 42 - 82 83 - 1 2 - 42 43 - 83 84 - 2 3 - 43 44 - 84 85 - 3 4 - 44 45 - 85 86 - 4 5 - 45 46 - 86 87 - 5 6 - 46 47 - 87 88 - 6 7 - 47 48 - 88 89 - 7 8 - 48 49 - 89 90 - 8 9 - 49 50 - 90 91 - 9 10 - 50 51 - 91 92 - 10 11 - 51 52 - 92 93 - 11 12 - 52 53 - 93 94 - 12 13 - 53 54 - 94 95 - 13 14 - 54 55 - 95 96 - 14 15 - 55 56 - 96 97 - 15 16 - 56 57 - 97 98 - 16 17 - 57 58 - 98 99 - 17 18 - 58 59 - 99 100 - 18 19 - 59 60 - 100 101 - 19 20 - 60 61 - 101 102 - 20 21 - 61 62 - 102 103 - 21 22 - 62 63 - 103 104 - 22 23 - 63 64 - 104 105 - 23 24 - 64 65 - 105 106 - 24 25 - 65 66 - 106 107 - 25 26 - 66 67 - 107 108 - 26 27 - 67 68 - 108 109 - 27 28 - 68 69 - 109 110 - 28 29 - 69 70 - 110 111 - 29 30 - 70 71 - 111 112 - 30 31 - 71 72 - 112 113 - 31 32 - 72 73 - 113 114 - 32 33 - 73 74 - 114 115 - 33 34 - 74 75 - 115 116 - 34 35 - 75 76 - 116 117 - 35 36 - 76 77 - 117 118 - 36 37 - 77 78 - 118 119 - 37 38 - 78 79 - 119 120 - 38 39 - 79 80 - 120 121 - 39 40 - 80 81 - 121 122 - 40 41 - 81 82 - 122 123 -

21BNRC052 - CONTINUED mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 123 124 - 167 168 - 211 212 - 124 125 - 168 169 - 212 213 - 125 126 - 169 170 - 213 214 - 126 127 - 170 171 - 214 215 - 127 128 - 171 172 - 215 216 - 128 129 - 172 173 - 216 217 - 129 130 - 173 174 - 217 218 - 130 131 - 174 175 - 218 219 - 131 132 - 175 176 - 219 220 - 132 133 - 176 177 - 220 221 - 133 134 - 177 178 - 221 222 - 134 135 - 178 179 - 222 223 - 135 136 - 179 180 - 223 224 - 136 137 - 180 181 - 224 225 - 137 138 - 181 182 - 225 226 - 138 139 - 182 183 - 226 227 - 139 140 - 183 184 - 227 228 - 140 141 - 184 185 - 228 229 0.01 141 142 - 185 186 - 229 230 0.01 142 143 - 186 187 - 230 231 0.01 143 144 - 187 188 - 231 232 0.01 144 145 - 188 189 - 232 233 - 145 146 - 189 190 - 233 234 0.05 146 147 - 190 191 - 234 235 0.13 147 148 - 191 192 - 235 236 0.08 148 149 - 192 193 - 236 237 0.03 149 150 - 193 194 - 237 238 0.02 150 151 - 194 195 - 238 239 0.04 151 152 - 195 196 - 239 240 0.93 152 153 - 196 197 - 240 241 0.03 153 154 - 197 198 - 241 242 0.09 154 155 - 198 199 - 242 243 0.01 155 156 - 199 200 - 243 244 0.78 156 157 - 200 201 - 244 245 1.45 157 158 - 201 202 - 245 246 0.31 158 159 - 202 203 - 246 247 0.55 159 160 - 203 204 - 247 248 4.31 160 161 - 204 205 - 248 249 0.48 161 162 - 205 206 - 249 250 0.60 162 163 - 206 207 - 250 251 0.13 163 164 - 207 208 - 251 252 0.03 164 165 - 208 209 - 252 253 0.25 165 166 - 209 210 - 253 254 <0.01 166 167 - 210 211 - 254 255 0.01

21BNRC052 - CONTINUED mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 255 256 <0.01 264 265 <0.01 273 274 <0.01 256 257 <0.01 265 266 0.01 274 275 <0.01 257 258 <0.01 266 267 <0.01 275 276 <0.01 258 259 <0.01 267 268 <0.01 276 277 <0.01 259 260 <0.01 268 269 <0.01 260 261 <0.01 269 270 <0.01 261 262 <0.01 270 271 <0.01 262 263 <0.01 271 272 <0.01 263 264 0.60 272 273 <0.01

21BNRC054 mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 0 1 - 41 42 - 82 83 0.01 1 2 - 42 43 - 83 84 0.01 2 3 - 43 44 - 84 85 0.01 3 4 - 44 45 0.01 85 86 <0.01 4 5 - 45 46 2.69 86 87 <0.01 5 6 - 46 47 0.02 87 88 <0.01 6 7 - 47 48 0.03 88 89 <0.01 7 8 - 48 49 0.02 89 90 <0.01 8 9 - 49 50 0.01 90 91 0.01 9 10 - 50 51 0.04 91 92 0.01 10 11 - 51 52 0.02 92 93 <0.01 11 12 - 52 53 0.0 93 94 0.01 12 13 - 53 54 <0.01 94 95 <0.01 13 14 - 54 55 0.0 95 96 <0.01 14 15 - 55 56 0.0 96 97 <0.01 15 16 - 56 57 0.0 97 98 <0.01 16 17 - 57 58 0.0 98 99 <0.01 17 18 - 58 59 0.0 99 100 <0.01 18 19 - 59 60 <0.01 100 101 <0.01 19 20 - 60 61 0.0 101 102 <0.01 20 21 - 61 62 0.1 102 103 <0.01 21 22 - 62 63 0.1 103 104 0.01 22 23 - 63 64 0.0 104 105 <0.01 23 24 - 64 65 0.0 105 106 <0.01 24 25 - 65 66 0.0 106 107 <0.01 25 26 - 66 67 0.0 107 108 <0.01 26 27 - 67 68 0.0 108 109 0.01 27 28 - 68 69 0.1 109 110 0.01 28 29 - 69 70 0.0 110 111 0.01 29 30 - 70 71 0.0 111 112 0.23 30 31 - 71 72 0.0 112 113 0.10 31 32 - 72 73 0.0 113 114 0.05 32 33 - 73 74 <0.01 114 115 0.07 33 34 - 74 75 <0.01 115 116 0.91 34 35 - 75 76 <0.01 116 117 2.82 35 36 - 76 77 <0.01 117 118 0.44 36 37 - 77 78 0.0 118 119 0.16 37 38 - 78 79 0.0 119 120 0.02 38 39 - 79 80 <0.01 120 121 0.01 39 40 - 80 81 0.0 121 122 0.02 40 41 - 81 82 0.0 122 123 0.11

21BNRC054 - CONTINUED mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t mFrom mTo Au g/t 123 124 0.02 138 139 0.01 153 154 0.01 124 125 0.03 139 140 <0.01 154 155 0.02 125 126 0.04 140 141 <0.01 155 156 0.01 126 127 0.01 141 142 <0.01 156 157 0.01 127 128 <0.01 142 143 <0.01 157 158 0.01 128 129 <0.01 143 144 <0.01 158 159 0.01 129 130 0.01 144 145 <0.01 159 160 0.01 130 131 0.01 145 146 <0.01 160 161 0.01 131 132 0.01 146 147 0.01 161 162 0.01 132 133 0.01 147 148 0.01 162 163 0.01 133 134 <0.01 148 149 0.01 163 164 0.01 134 135 <0.01 149 150 0.01 164 165 0.01 135 136 <0.01 150 151 <0.01 136 137 <0.01 151 152 <0.01 137 138 <0.01 152 153 0.01



All news about MONUMENT MINING LIMITED 02:53p Monument Mining Fiscal Q3 Loss Narrows on Higher Gold Sales and Prices MT 02:39p Monument Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 (“Q3 FY2022”) Results GL 02:39p Monument Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 (“Q3 FY2022”) Results GL 02:36p Monument Receives Significant RC Results from Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Murchison.. GL 02:36p Monument Receives Significant RC Results from Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Murchison.. GL 04/18 MONUMENT MINING LIMITED(TSXV : MMY) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index CI 03/09 Monument Announces Ground-breaking Ceremony Held at Selinsing For Flotation Constructio.. AQ 02/28 MONUMENT MINING : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 (“Q2 FY2022”) Results Gro.. PU 02/28 Monument Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 (“Q2 FY2022”) Results GL 02/28 Monument Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 (“Q2 FY2022”) Results GL