Monumental Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the critical and electric metals sector. Its projects include Salar De Laguna Blanca, Salar De Turi and Jemi HREE. The Laguna Project is located within the prolific lithium triangle, a zone within the central Andes high desert that includes Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia. The Laguna Blanca property consists of 23 exploration concessions totaling 5,200 hectares. The Turi Project is situated within the prolific lithium triangle, a zone within the central Andes high desert that includes Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia. Its flagship asset is the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, United States border, which it has an option to acquire 100% of the 3,650-hectare project. The Jemi Project hosts numerous rare earth element (REE) occurrences containing potentially economic concentrations of the high value magnetic REEs.

Sector Diversified Mining