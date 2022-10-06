Advanced search
    MCO   US6153691059

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-10-06 pm EDT
254.07 USD   -2.97%
04:32pDate Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference
BU
11:35aMoody's cuts Pakistan's rating to Caa1
RE
11:11aMoody's Downgrades Pakistan's Rating To Caa1 Outlook Remains Negative
RE
Date Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference

10/06/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will release its third quarter 2022 results before the start of NYSE trading on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A copy of the earnings release and supplemental presentation slides will be posted on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

Moody's Corporation invites you to participate in a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2022 results. Following his prepared remarks, Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer, for a question and answer period.

Earnings Release: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Teleconference Details:

Date and Time

 

October 25, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Webcast

 

The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within “Events & Presentations”.

Dial In

 

U.S. and Canada

+1-888-330-2508

 

Other callers

+1-240-789-2735

 

Passcode

9302427

Dial In Replay

 

A replay will be available immediately after the call on October 25, 2022 and until November 24, 2022.

 

U.S. and Canada

+1-800-770-2030

 

Other callers

+1-647-362-9199

 

Confirmation code

9302427

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.


© Business Wire 2022
