Moody's Corporation

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
Company 
Exclusive: Indonesia should manage c.bank messages to keep investors' faith - S&P

09/18/2020 | 06:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of SCDB during cloudy day in Jakarta

The credibility of Indonesia's central bank with investors remains intact following parliamentary proposals to overhaul its mandate, but the changes must be carefully handled to prevent any pressure on its sovereign rating, S&P Global said on Friday.

"The communication and implementation of policy changes will be important determinants of BI's credibility going forward," Andrew Wood, the agency's sovereign debt analyst for the country, told Reuters.

"If investor confidence in Indonesia's monetary policy framework is negatively affected, it could give rise to financial market implications, potentially weakening monetary flexibility and sovereign rating support."

Indonesian bonds, the rupiah and stocks have all been pressured this month on the back of recommendations made to the government that include giving ministers more influence in Bank Indonesia's (BI) policymaking.

In a bid to settle nerves after a series of interventions to support the currency, the bank on Thursday kept interest rates on hold and stressed both President Joko Widodo and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati had pledged policy would remain independent.

Wood said the proposals had not triggered dramatic spikes in financing costs due to the "accumulated credibility of Bank Indonesia over the years and investors' patience for aggressive action in the face of the pandemic".

S&P rates Indonesia's debt at BBB, one notch above the lowest investment grade and in line with other major credit rating agencies such as Fitch and Moody's.

S&P lowered the country's outlook to 'negative' in April as the government ramped up spending in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Fitch and Moody's maintain a 'stable' outlook.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, is sliding into recession and has the highest coronavirus death toll in the region.

Wood said that the country's debt rating could be pressured further in the event of a more prolonged economic slowdown over the next two years.

By Shashwat Awasthi

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 064 M - -
Net income 2020 1 631 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 53 063 M 53 063 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 11 279
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 305,15 $
Last Close Price 282,71 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION19.08%53 063
S&P GLOBAL INC.28.82%84 743
RELX PLC-6.11%44 772
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.50%38 271
EXPERIAN PLC20.85%36 273
IHS MARKIT LTD.4.70%31 304
