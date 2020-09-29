Log in
Five million more South Africans not economically active during lockdown

09/29/2020 | 09:36am EDT
Radzuma Tshimangadzo stands holding a placard with his qualifications

More than 5 million more South Africans were "not economically active" during the strictest period of the coronavirus lockdown between April and June, statistics showed on Tuesday as the prospects of a quick economic recovery faded.

Although narrow definition unemployment fell in the second quarter to 23.3% from a record high of 30.1% in the first quarter, wider definitions of joblessness soared with much of the labour force having to stay home.

"I need to put this context. It is because for someone to be unemployed they have to be actively looking for employment," said Statistician General Risenga Maluleke.

"During Stage 5 and Stage 4 and Stage 3, many did not continue looking for employment, so they cannot be classified as unemployed," Maluleke said, explaining the drop in headline unemployment compared to higher rates of joblessness in other measures.

South Africa imposed a strict coronavirus lockdown at the end of March, squeezing businesses and consumers, and economic output recorded its largest contraction ever in the second quarter.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have topped 670,000, the most in Africa, although the infection rate has nearly halved in recent months, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to ease the lockdown from Stage 5, the highest level, to Stage 1.

In its labour force survey for the three months to June, Statistics South Africa found that 5.156 million more people could be classified as not economically active, pushing up the national total to just under 20.6 million.

The survey was the first the statistics agency had conducted by phone due to social distancing and movement regulations.

The share of employed people in the quarter declined from 16.4 million people to 14.1 million.

The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes people who have stopped looking for work, rose to 42% of the workforce, or 10.3 million people.

"During lockdown, many people weren't available for work because of the lockdown rules. They still wanted work and didn't have a job -- they're the kind of people we'd usually count as unemployed, but they don't fit into the official definition purely on strict technical grounds," said Josh Budlender, who carries out research at the University of Cape Town.

The wider definitions of unemployment in the second quarter closely mirror the government's worst-case scenario. The head of the treasury said this year that job losses could reach between 5 and 7 million.

Ratings firm Moody's said on Monday the recession for 2020, which the central bank sees at -8.2%, may be followed by a slower-than-expected rebound, limiting government's capacity to bring down debt while raising socio-political tensions.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Larry King and Ed Osmond)

By Mfuneko Toyana

