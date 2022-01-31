Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moody's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCO   US6153691059

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's Economic Recovery Suffers Setback With Another Quarterly Contraction -- Update

01/31/2022 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony Harrup


MEXICO CITY--Mexico's economic activity shrank in the fourth quarter in a second consecutive decline--a technical recession--with weakness in services offsetting gains in industrial output and agricultural production.

Gross domestic product, a measure of output in goods and services, slipped 0.1% from the third quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, following a 0.4% contraction in the previous quarter, the National Statistics Institute said Monday.

Services fell 0.7% from the third quarter, while industrial production rose 0.4% and agricultural production was up 0.3%.

Two consecutive quarters of contraction in GDP is a technical recession. "I wouldn't make too much of that, but overall the economy is going rapidly back to a path of rather mediocre growth," said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs. "We are still quite some distance from where we started before the pandemic."

In unadjusted terms, GDP was up 1% from the fourth quarter of 2020, and expanded 4.8% in all of 2021.

The rebound from an 8.2% contraction in 2020 ran out of steam in the second half of the year, with services held back by mobility restrictions in the third quarter during a spike in Covid infections, slowing construction activity and supply-chain bottlenecks which hurt a number of industries, particularly the automotive sector.

Services were negatively affected by changes in labor laws than banned outsourcing of staff, despite the change having little or no effect on overall employment which recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

"I would say that bad policy led to a contraction in activity," said Mr. Ramos.

Lack of investment and the government's decision to provide limited fiscal stimulus during the pandemic in favor of keeping a lid on public debt contributed to last year's anemic growth, said Alfredo Coutiño, director for Latin America at Moody's Analytics.

"As a result, the economy was unable to take advantage of the stronger impulse provided by the external demand coming from the U.S. market," he said.

The slowdown came as inflation picked up to a 20-year high, prompting the Bank of Mexico to raise interest rates five times between June and December, lifting the overnight interest-rate target to 5.5% from 4%.

The central bank is widely expected to continue raising interest rates this year.

"We doubt that Mexico will remain mired in recession for much longer. Supply shortages appear to be easing which should allow auto production to strengthen while the drag to output from the outsourcing law will soon begin to fade," said Nikhil Sanghani, an emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "But the recovery will stay sluggish over the coming quarters."


Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 0838ET

All news about MOODY'S CORPORATION
01/28China's Shimao sells Shanghai hotel for $708 million to state-owned firm
RE
01/27El Salvador 2023 bond payment in peril as IMF relationship sours -Moody's
RE
01/27Moody's Assigns Rating to Bausch Health's Secured Notes
MT
01/27Moody's Again Earns Top LGBTQ+ Corporate Equality Score From Human Rights Campaign
BU
01/27WRAPUP 4-Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance since 1984
RE
01/26Evergrande targets restructuring proposal within six months as state tightens control
RE
01/26U.S. goods trade deficit hits record high; retail inventories surge
RE
01/26Moody's Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year
BU
01/26Moody’s Lowers Chinese Developer Jingrui’s Ratings With Negative Outlook; S..
MT
01/26Moody's Cuts Chinese Developer Shinsun's Ratings on ‘Heightened Liquidity Risk'
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOODY'S CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 179 M - -
Net income 2021 2 201 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 62 557 M 62 557 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 13 023
Free-Float -
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 336,51 $
Average target price 426,18 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Helene Gurian Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-13.84%62 557
S&P GLOBAL INC.-13.84%97 945
RELX PLC-7.04%57 821
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-11.50%51 110
IHS MARKIT LTD.-13.85%45 699
MSCI INC.-17.07%41 894