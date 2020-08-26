Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mexico's economy has worst quarter since Great Depression

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 10:53am EDT
People walk by a shop window at a deparment store in Mexico City

Mexico's economy in the second quarter declined the most since the Great Depression, despite partially recovering from the depths in June, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered factories, kept shoppers and tourists at home and upended trade.

Gross domestic product fell 17.1% in seasonally adjusted terms in the April-June period from the prior quarter, data from the national statistics agency showed Wednesday. Compared with the same quarter last year, GDP contracted 18.7%.

"Data for the second quarter confirms the Mexican economy had its worst quarterly decline of the last eight decades, after the crash in 1932 caused by the Great Depression," said Alfredo Coutino, an economist at Moody's Analytics.

Fiscally conservative President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has resisted pressure to borrow to support the economy, while picking fights with businesses that have chilled the investment climate. But he insists Mexico is on the right track.

"We're already recovering, workers are already being rehired and we're going to get out of this without getting over-indebted," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

The pandemic, which has infected 568,621 people and killed 61,450 in Mexico, has hit the Mexican economy harder than those of its Latin American peers "due to the healthcare system's lack of preparation and the absence of stimulus measures to mitigate the effects on companies and families," said Coutino.

By contrast, in Latin America's largest economy, Brazil, GDP is forecast to have decreased by 9.4% in the second quarter as President Jair Bolsonaro launched a fiscal spending program to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

In a positive sign, Mexican economic activity advanced 8.9% in June from May, apparently confirming Lopez Obrador's estimates the economy "hit bottom" in April and May. But the economy still contracted 13.2% from June 2019.

A breakdown of the adjusted quarterly GDP data showed primary activities slipped 2.0%, secondary activities plummeted 23.4% and tertiary activities contracted 15.1%.

Primary activities include farming and fishing, secondary activities comprise manufacturing, mining and construction, and tertiary activities cover retail and the services sector.

Mexico's economy is forecast to shrink by up to 10% or more this year, in what the finance ministry and the central bank have said would be the worst recession since the 1930s.

By Anthony Esposito

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MOODY'S CORPORATION
08/24MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Strengthens CreditEdge™ and RiskCalc™ Platforms ..
BU
08/20MOODY : Penn Community Bank Selects Moody's Analytics to Automate CECL Workflow
BU
08/19MOODY'S CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/18MOODYS CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Forecasts US Office Vacancy Rate Hitting Historic High of 19..
BU
08/12MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Three-Peats in Two Categories at Risk Technology Awards
BU
08/11MOODY : Acquires Stake in MARC, Strengthening Presence in Key ASEAN Market
BU
08/11MOODY : Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors
BU
08/10MOODY : Rating Action, Moody's downgrades Saipem to Ba2, stable outlook
AQ
08/06MOODYS CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 063 M - -
Net income 2020 1 639 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 53 565 M 53 565 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 11 279
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 305,15 $
Last Close Price 285,38 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION20.21%53 565
S&P GLOBAL INC.31.29%86 375
RELX PLC-9.05%43 928
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION8.41%37 867
EXPERIAN PLC9.48%33 269
IHS MARKIT LTD.7.03%32 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group