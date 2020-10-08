Log in
Moody : Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference

10/08/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Earnings Release: Thursday, October 29, 2020

Teleconference: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will release its third quarter 2020 results before the start of NYSE trading on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A copy of the release will be posted on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

Moody's Corporation invites you to participate in a teleconference on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 results. Raymond W. McDaniel, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Kaye, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will jointly host the call. Their remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Individuals within the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1-877-400-0505. Other callers should dial +1-720-452-9084. Please dial in to the call by 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The passcode for the call is 9286036.

The teleconference will also be webcast with an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com under “Featured and Upcoming” within “Events & Presentations”. The webcast will be available until 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 27, 2020.

A replay of the teleconference will be available from 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, October 29, 2020 until 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, November 27, 2020. The replay can be accessed from within the United States and Canada by dialing +1-888-203-1112. Other callers can access the replay at +1-719-457-0820. The replay confirmation code is 9286036.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +1-212-553-4857.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Our data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,200 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.


© Business Wire 2020
