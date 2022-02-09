Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moody's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCO   US6153691059

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moody's Analytics Launches Lending Solution for Commercial Real Estate

02/09/2022 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moody’s Analytics announced today the launch of CreditLens™ CRE, an integrated lending solution designed specifically to support the unique workflow of commercial real estate. This solution integrates property, market, submarket, and economic data into the Moody’s Analytics credit lifecycle management platform, CreditLens™, allowing more effective collaboration among the CRE lending team.

This is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives that demonstrate Moody’s Analytics commitment to leverage the company’s ever-growing capabilities across data, analytics, and workflows to bring market-leading solutions to various aspects of the industry. Beyond the initial integration of property and market data, CreditLens CRE will leverage unique datasets from across Moody’s to embed Know Your Customer capabilities and climate risk scores into the commercial real estate loan cycle.

“CreditLens CRE embeds market data side by side with cashflow and risk rating activities, optimizing the lending decision-making process for our customers,” said Jocelyn Steelman, Managing Director of CRE Products at Moody’s Analytics. “The capabilities we have at Moody’s Analytics makes us uniquely positioned to deliver a fully integrated approach to commercial real estate decision-making. I am excited by this launch because this solution can reduce cycle times anywhere from 30 to 40%, potentially lowering costs and bringing more efficiency to the CRE lending process.”

Commercial real estate lending currently faces several disruptive market conditions, including rapid growth, intense competition, and significant demand shifts. Multifamily, industrial, and commercial real estate loan originations soared in 2021, significantly higher than the $600 billion before the onset of COVID in 2019. This coupled with a rise of non-traditional lending options for borrowers and new opportunities in proliferating asset classes, such as single-family rentals, data centers, and life sciences, commercial real estate was bound for a reshuffle. CreditLens CRE helps lenders thrive in this changing market, providing integrated workflow and analytics to identify compelling opportunities and make funding decisions quickly and accurately.

About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs over 13,000 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MOODY'S CORPORATION
08:03aRBC Cuts Price Target on Moody's to $403 From $450, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/07Moody's Confirms SIG Combibloc's Rating After $1.6 Billion Offer for Packaging Firm Sch..
MT
02/07Moody's Names Maral Kazanjian Chief People Officer
DJ
02/07Moody's Appoints Maral Kazanjian as Chief People Officer
BU
02/07Moody's Corporation Appoints Maral Kazanjian as Chief People Officer, Effective Februar..
CI
02/07After Moody's cut, Ghana finance ministry says ratings agencies biased against Africa
RE
02/04Moody's Changes MEG Energy's Outlook to Positive; Up 2.1%
MT
02/04Exclusive-Advent gears up for $4.6 billion sale of French biometrics firm IDEMIA - sour..
RE
02/04Moody's Cuts SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Rating Following Norwegian Regulator's Revised Rule..
MT
02/04Moody's Lifts Hammerson's Outlook on Operating Performance Recovery
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOODY'S CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 184 M - -
Net income 2021 2 204 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 978 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 62 873 M 62 873 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 13 023
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 338,21 $
Average target price 423,63 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Helene Gurian Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-13.41%62 873
S&P GLOBAL INC.-14.13%96 297
RELX PLC-5.62%59 257
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-13.35%50 116
IHS MARKIT LTD.-15.03%45 072
MSCI INC.-10.86%45 027