Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moody's Analytics : PFaroe™ DB Solution Wins Buy-Side ALM Product of the Year for Fourth Straight Year

02/05/2021 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moody’s Analytics has won Buy-Side ALM Product of the Year at the 2021 Risk Markets Technology Awards for our PFaroe DB solution. RiskFirst, which Moody's acquired in 2019, won this award for the PFaroe DB offering in each of the last three years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006193/en/

Defined benefit (DB) pension plans and their advisers need to evaluate asset and liability risk from multiple perspectives; the PFaroe DB solution makes that possible. To enrich their holistic understanding of a plan’s risk even further, stakeholders can also perform real-time scenario stress testing within the platform.

Because there are so many different parties (investment managers, trustees, actuaries, other advisers) involved in the management of DB pension plans, it is essential that they all have the same view of a plan’s position. In the PFaroe DB solution, all of a plan’s stakeholders share the same transparent, cross-balance sheet view. By understanding a plan’s performance better, all involved are more likely to make smarter and more strategic decisions.

“For our customers, having deeper visibility into their plan’s risk and overall position is of critical importance—especially as the uncertainty caused by the pandemic persists,” said Matthew Seymour, Head of Buy-Side Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “We’re honored to help them navigate this challenging period. We’re also enormously proud that the PFaroe DB solution won Buy-Side ALM Product of the Year for the fourth straight year. It is a testament to our innovation, which will only continue as we add more capabilities from within Moody’s Analytics.”

This win adds to the industry recognition for Moody’s Analytics. We recently won the European Pensions Innovation Award (Technology) at the 2020 European Pensions Awards.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MOODY'S CORPORATION
02/04MOODY'S ANALYTICS : PFaroe™ DB Solution Wins Buy-Side ALM Product of the Y..
BU
02/02MOODY'S ANALYTICS : US Office Rents Won't Reach Pre-Pandemic Rates Until 2026
BU
01/29MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Wins European Pensions Innovation Award
BU
01/28British Hedge Fund Billionaire Takes Climate Fight to S&P 500
DJ
01/28MOODY : Earns Top HRC Corporate Equality Score for Tenth Consecutive Year
BU
01/28MOODY : Launches DataHub, Cloud-Based Financial Analysis Platform
MT
01/28MOODY : Launches DataHub, Collating Billions of Data Points for Decision-Makers ..
BU
01/27MOODY : Again Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
BU
01/26MOODY'S ANALYTICS : CECL Solutions Complete 2020 SOC 1® Examinations
BU
01/21MOODY : Names Christine Elliott as Head of Global Communications and Branding
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 304 M - -
Net income 2020 1 798 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 52 003 M 52 003 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 11 397
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 308,92 $
Last Close Price 276,85 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry A. McKinnell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-4.61%52 003
S&P GLOBAL INC.-0.09%78 015
RELX PLC3.65%48 606
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.69%42 019
IHS MARKIT LTD.0.14%35 293
MSCI, INC.-3.66%34 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ