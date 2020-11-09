Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moody's Analytics : and City, University of London Partner on UK and EU Commercial Real Estate Data Initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 04:01am EST

Moody’s Analytics announced today a new partnership with The Business School (formerly Cass) at City, University of London, to build a database of loan-level commercial real estate (CRE) information covering the UK and Europe. The initiative will extend the Business School’s UK CRE lending survey under the Moody’s Analytics Data Alliance framework.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted CRE fundamentals and highlighted the need for greater clarity around market drivers across sectors and between geographies. By participating in this initiative, lenders and other market participants will benefit from access to aggregate industry data, for enhanced market clarity, as well as robust analytics for benchmarking.

“The City-Moody’s Analytics initiative offers the exciting prospect of granular data pooling across the commercial real estate finance market. This will improve market transparency and allow for more robust data-driven analysis, thus strengthening informed credit flows,” said Peter Cosmetatos, CEO of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council Europe. “Industry leaders and the Bank of England have previously recognized the importance of loan-level data pooling—this market-led initiative could be an important step towards achieving it.”

The data will be aggregated as part of the Moody’s Analytics Data Alliance, a collaborative effort of leading financial institutions and Moody's Analytics to create the world's largest collection of credit risk data. It is one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive data consortia with participation from more than 120 of the world’s leading banks, insurers, asset managers, and multi-lateral development banks. This initiative expands the Moody’s Analytics US CRE data consortium, which comprises data on loans worth $588B+, in 105,000+ properties covering 361 metropolitan areas, to the UK and Europe.

“We are delighted to partner with The Business School at City, University of London to create this essential CRE resource in the UK and Europe, which aligns with our commitment to helping the CRE industry address fundamental shifts caused by the pandemic,” said Jacob Grotta, Head of Risk and Finance Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “The aim of the Data Alliance is to provide institutions with high-quality data, robust analytics, and advanced modelling capabilities for managing credit risk throughout the cycle.”

Co-leading the initiative is Dr. Nicole Lux, Senior Research Fellow at The Business School (formerly Cass), University of London. With extensive experience in real estate data collection, Dr. Lux conducts the UK CRE lending survey, which has been gathering data from more than 100 participant firms for more than 20 years to produce a comprehensive record of CRE lending in the market. Dr. Lux will work with industry participants to gather the loan-level information on behalf of the City-Moody’s Analytics initiative in the UK.

“Moody’s Analytics brings a wealth of expertise in collecting and parsing CRE and credit data in the US market,” said Dr. Lux. “I’m looking forward to working with the Data Alliance to broaden the scope of our CRE lending survey to encompass loan-level data and create more powerful analytics and benchmarking for CRE market participants in Europe.”

Learn more about the Moody’s Analytics Data Alliance.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MOODY'S CORPORATION
04:01aMOODY'S ANALYTICS : and City, University of London Partner on UK and EU Commerci..
BU
03:01aMOODY'S ANALYTICS : Launches Balance Sheet Management Offering for Spanish Banks
BU
11/04MOODY : Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and A..
BU
10/30MOODY : MOODYS CORP /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
10/30BARRICK GOLD : Moody's Upgrades Barrick to Baa1 with Stable Outlook
AQ
10/29MOODY : Beats 3Q Expectations as More Companies Raise Debt
DJ
10/29MOODY'S : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29MOODY : Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020
BU
10/29MOODYS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
10/28U.S. States Face Biggest Cash Crisis Since the -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 283 M - -
Net income 2020 1 784 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 54 591 M 54 591 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 11 397
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 308,25 $
Last Close Price 290,63 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION22.42%54 591
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.78%85 259
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION22.02%43 208
RELX PLC-12.04%42 507
EXPERIAN PLC20.96%36 935
IHS MARKIT LTD.17.45%35 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group