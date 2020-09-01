Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Moody's Corporation    MCO

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moody's Analytics : and Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank Win Asian Banker Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 11:13pm EDT

Moody’s Analytics and Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank (SRCB) have won Compliance Risk Technology Implementation of the Year in the 2020 Asian Banker Risk Management Awards. SRCB, which has a long-standing relationship with Moody’s Analytics, recently implemented new solutions to meet the IFRS 9 accounting standard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006153/en/

The bank’s goal was to be able to meet regulators’ requirements in advance of the deadline. That meant less time to complete the implementation, but that challenge was met, with the project concluding on schedule and ahead of SRCB’s target completion date.

Incorporating the new capabilities has allowed the bank to automate its entire calculation process, saving valuable time and resources. With a now centralized impairment workflow, SRCB can proactively manage impairment across its portfolios, and its risk management department is able to analyze their impairment profile more deeply and from different angles. After the implementation, reports that the bank was previously able to produce monthly are now being produced every day.

“We are gratified to win this Asian Banker award with our colleagues at Moody’s Analytics,” said the Chairman of Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, Li Xu. “Adopting the IFRS 9 standard is a significant event for our institution. For the first time, we are integrating risk and financial data and then applying it not just to financial reports but to our day-to-day business practices. Our existing relationship with Moody’s Analytics gave us confidence that the implementation for IFRS 9 would be smooth and well-coordinated, and those expectations were well met.”

“We’re pleased to share this recognition with Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank,” said Tianwei Zhu, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “We are proud that they were able to rely on us for this essential project. Our software, data, analytics, and expertise are now helping SRCB to meet the new standard and operate more efficiently.”

Learn more about the Moody’s Analytics IFRS 9 solution.

Learn more about The Asian Banker Risk Management Awards.

This win adds to our growing list of industry recognition.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

About Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank

Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank (SRCB), headquartered in Shanghai, was established on August 25, 2005. SRCB was reincorporated from 50-year-old Shanghai Rural Credit Cooperatives, and it developed into a corporate commercial bank, with a current registered capital of CNY 8.68 billion, nearly 370 branches, and more than 6,000 employees. At the end of 2019, the SRCB group's assets exceeded CNY 930 billion, the balance of deposits was approximately CNY 692 billion, and the balance of loans was approximately CNY 467 billion. The bank focuses on financial service to SMEs, and has the largest number of small business loan customers in Shanghai.

According to the 2019 Top 1000 World Banks announced by the British publication The Banker, SRCB ranked 156th in the world banking industry with an increase of 22 places from 2018, and 24th place among domestic commercial banks. Among the Top 500 Global Banking Brand Values in 2019 ranking, SRCB ranked 191st with an increase of 32 places from 2018.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MOODY'S CORPORATION
09/01MOODY'S ANALYTICS : and Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank Win Asian Banker Award
BU
08/24MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Strengthens CreditEdge™ and RiskCalc™ Platforms ..
BU
08/20MOODY : Penn Community Bank Selects Moody's Analytics to Automate CECL Workflow
BU
08/19MOODY'S CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/18MOODYS CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Forecasts US Office Vacancy Rate Hitting Historic High of 19..
BU
08/12MOODY'S ANALYTICS : Three-Peats in Two Categories at Risk Technology Awards
BU
08/11MOODY : Acquires Stake in MARC, Strengthening Presence in Key ASEAN Market
BU
08/11MOODY : Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors
BU
08/10MOODY : Rating Action, Moody's downgrades Saipem to Ba2, stable outlook
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 063 M - -
Net income 2020 1 639 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 55 571 M 55 571 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 11 279
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 305,15 $
Last Close Price 296,07 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond W. McDaniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry A. McKinnell Chairman
Robert Scott Fauber Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION24.71%55 303
S&P GLOBAL INC.34.92%88 283
RELX PLC-10.65%43 955
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.34%37 918
EXPERIAN PLC9.33%33 838
IHS MARKIT LTD.7.70%31 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group