MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
Moody's Analytics : Wins IFRS 9 Solution Provider of the Year

03/05/2021 | 02:31am EST
Moody’s Analytics has won IFRS 9 Solution Provider of the Year in the 2021 Insurance Asset Risk Awards. It is the latest recognition for our capabilities in this space following wins for IFRS 9 – Enterprise Solution of the Year and IFRS 9 – ECL Modelling Solution of the Year at last year’s Risk Technology Awards.

Central to our offering for insurers is the ImpairmentStudio™ for IFRS 9 solution, a cloud-based platform that brings together our award-winning economic scenarios, data, models, and enterprise software. Financial institutions use it to automate the credit loss impairment calculations mandated by the new IFRS 9 accounting standard.

For insurers, these new financial reporting requirements call for much more granular data than was previously needed. The Moody’s Analytics offering helps them access and use all of the required data while managing and monitoring their expected credit losses.

“The last year has shown us how quickly expected credit losses under IFRS 9 can change,” said Eric Ebel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “With that economic uncertainty persisting, our customers are looking to our impairment tools—and credible forecasts—to meet the new standard and to strengthen their decision-making processes. We’re proud to again be recognized for the strength of our IFRS 9 offering.”

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 583 M - -
Net income 2021 1 846 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 804 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 52 014 M 52 014 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,00x
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 11 490
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart MOODY'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Moody's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOODY'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 311,33 $
Last Close Price 278,01 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Helene Gurian Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-4.21%52 014
S&P GLOBAL INC.-0.36%78 596
RELX PLC-4.13%46 142
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.23%43 468
IHS MARKIT LTD.-0.38%35 491
MSCI, INC.-8.40%33 832
