Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has appointed Richard Steele as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective September 5, 2023.

Mr. Steele will oversee Moody’s global Legal and Compliance functions, and has joined the company’s Executive Leadership Team. He succeeds John Goggins, who is retiring after over 24 years with the company.

Mr. Steele joined Moody’s KMV in 2006 as Chief Legal Officer, and was named General Counsel of Moody’s Analytics (MA) upon its formation in 2008. Since then, he has helped guide MA’s acquisitions and go-to-market strategies as the company evolved from a distributor of credit research to a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights as part of Moody’s global integrated risk offerings.

“Rich has played an integral role in the creation and expansion of Moody’s Analytics throughout the past 15 years, providing critical legal support for new product development, sales, and acquisitions,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “His long history supporting the growth and evolution of our business, his deep experience with intellectual property and technology matters, including as a key adviser for important aspects of our artificial intelligence strategy, and his thorough understanding of the litigation and regulatory landscape will help ensure Moody’s is well positioned for the future.”

Prior to joining Moody’s, Mr. Steele was a corporate lawyer at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where he represented a range of public and private high-tech companies in venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and capital market transactions.

Mr. Steele also held several senior in-house legal positions at firms specializing in financial technology, software, and venture capital, including MSCI Barra. He previously served as a clerk to the Hon. David M. Ebel on the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

Mr. Steele received a B.A. from the University of California, San Diego, and a J.D. from the University of California, College of the Law, San Francisco.

