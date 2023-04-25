Advanced search
MOODY'S CORPORATION

04:03:37 2023-04-24
302.65 USD   -0.31%
Moody's Corporation Reports Results for First Quarter 2023
BU
07:01aMoodys Corp /de/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Moody's Highlights its Sustainability Performance in New Reports
BU
Moody's Corporation Reports Results for First Quarter 2023

04/25/2023
Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the first quarter 2023, as well as updated its outlook for select metrics for full year 2023.

The First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and other earnings materials can be found on the Moody’s IR website at ir.moodys.com. In addition, the Earnings Release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

“Today, risk no longer escalates sequentially; it multiplies exponentially, forcing leaders to confront risk in new ways,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “Moody’s vast datasets combined with our analytical insights and workflow tools are critical in helping customers identify, measure, and manage risk. Despite near-term headwinds, we are energized about our long-term opportunities, underpinned by our unique capabilities that enable organizations to enhance their risk management and achieve operational resiliency.”

CONFERENCE CALL

Date and Time

 

April 25, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Webcast

 

The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com, within “Events & Presentations”.

Dial in

 

U.S. and Canada

+1-888-330-2508

 

Other callers

+1-240-789-2735

 

Passcode

9302427

Dial In Replay

 

A replay will be available immediately after the call on April 25, 2023 and until May 25, 2023.

 

U.S. and Canada

+1-800-770-2030
 

Other callers

+1-647-362-9199
 

Passcode

9302427
 

 

 

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 867 M - -
Net income 2023 1 532 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,3x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 55 466 M 55 466 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
EV / Sales 2024 9,20x
Nbr of Employees 14 426
Free-Float 53,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 302,65 $
Average target price 326,67 $
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent A. Forlenza Chairman
Josh Carroll Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Weinberg Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION8.62%55 466
S&P GLOBAL, INC.5.01%111 526
RELX PLC18.84%64 213
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION16.30%62 871
MSCI, INC.17.08%43 603
WOLTERS KLUWER25.20%33 219
