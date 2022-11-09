Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moody's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCO   US6153691059

MOODY'S CORPORATION

(MCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-08 pm EST
267.14 USD   +1.04%
07:03aMoody's Corporation to Present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 17, 2022
BU
02:07aEarnings Flash (SNWS.L) SMITHS NEWS Reports FY22 Revenue GBP1.09B
MT
11/08Brazil central bank has to work on reducing 2024 inflation expectations, says director
RE
Summary 
Summary

Moody's Corporation to Present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 17, 2022

11/09/2022 | 07:03am EST
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Mr. Fauber’s presentation will begin at approximately 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time and the audio will be webcast live. The audio webcast can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.  

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION
Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.      


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 445 M - -
Net income 2022 1 386 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 48 930 M 48 930 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,33x
Nbr of Employees 14 571
Free-Float 53,3%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Fauber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kaye Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond W. McDaniel Non-Executive Chairman
Mona Breed Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Helene Gurian Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOODY'S CORPORATION-32.31%48 930
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-32.21%104 236
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-5.07%51 338
RELX PLC-3.66%51 128
MSCI, INC.-23.63%37 412
EXPERIAN PLC-23.73%29 245